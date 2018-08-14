One man was hospitalized in "grave" condition and three suspects are at large after a shooting in New Orleans' Central Business District on Tuesday, police said.
The 35-year-old was in the vehicle as it crashed into a wall in the 900 block of Gravier Street and was transported to University Medical Center; the shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m.
Two people within the vehicle fled on Gravier Street. A third suspect, who was also in the vehicle, fled into a parking garage through a Gravier Street entrance and escaped through an emergency exit before police could lock it down, said Nicholas Gernon, the NOPD's 8th District Commander.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Police were swarming near the multi-level parking garage after video surveillance showed the suspect within the garage. The large police presence was intended to cut off any exits as well as "any vantage points the shooter might have," Gernon said, while police conducted their search.
The car involved in the shooting was stopped outside Louise Cafe in Gravier Street. A streak of blood could be seen under the vehicle.
It was not specified whether the victim was driving the vehicle.
NOPD's special Operations Division truck was also on scene, along with K9 units.
No descriptions of the suspect or motive for the shooting was immediately available.
The scene was cleared about 4 p.m. and normal traffic was resumed.
Check back for updates.
Can't see video below? Click here.