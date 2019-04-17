Lafayette Academy Charter school announced Tuesday evening it'd be closed Wednesday, with the school indicating they'd received a threat against students.
The "serious" was made against middle school students, according to a statement from the school. The school said it was coordinating with New Orleans police to investigate the threats.
The Paul L. Dunbar school at 9330 Forshey Street and another school at 1331 Kerlerec Street were closed. Both were expected to reopen on Thursday.
A report from WWL-TV indicated that the threat referenced gun violence and was made during school hours Tuesday.
Parents and staff were notified, the statement said.
