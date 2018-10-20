A man suffered burns to his face after someone threw an unknown chemical at him early Saturday in the Central Business District, a spokesman for New Orleans' Emergency Medical Services said.
The incident occurred about 2:50 a.m. at the corner of Baronne and Canal streets, EMS Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said. Both the victim and suspect may have been homeless, NOPD officer Juan Barnes said.
Police didn't immediately have any additional information.
No details about a possible motive or any suspects were available.