The New Orleans Police Department is looking for suspects in three armed robberies reported Saturday night starting around 9 p.m. with the last reported shortly after 11 p.m.
According to police, here’s how events transpired:
--Around 9 p.m., a 32-year-old man was dropping off an acquaintance at a motel in the 8300 block of Chef Menteur Highway when he was approached by a man. That man then demanded the victim’s property. He complied, and the suspect fled on foot with the victim’s cash.
--Around 10 p.m., a 41-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were walking in the 1900 block of St. Andrew Street in Central City when they were approached by a “black older model vehicle.” Two men then exited the car and pointed firearms at the two victims, demanding property. The victims complied and the suspects fled southbound on St. Andrew Street.
--Shortly after 11 p.m., a 28-year-old man was walking in the 3400 block of LaSalle Street in Central City going toward Louisiana Avenue when he was approached by two men in a dark colored sedan, who demanded his property. The victim complied, and the suspects fled on Louisiana towards Tchoupitoulas Street. The suspects are both men in their early 20s, with the one armed in the incident described as having short hair, dark colored pants and a bandana over his face.
Police are also looking for a suspect in a reported simple robbery shortly after 1:30 a.m. early Sunday in the French Quarter.
According to NOPD, a 58-year-old woman walking in the 1000 block of Chartres Street was approached by a woman asking for cash. The victim gave her $8 and kept walking, but the suspect followed her and asked for more money.
The victim refused, police said, at which point the suspect snatched her purse and fled.