A Jefferson Parish man who previously served with the U.S. Navy in Japan faces charges that he sexually abused a woman 15 years ago and threatened to kill her, federal prosecutors said.
Travis Lamont Murray, 36, was arrested on an indictment charging him with one count of sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse. He made an initial court appearance Friday in front of U.S. District Judge Dana Douglas in New Orleans.
Murray is accused of forcing a woman in Yokosuka City, Japan, to engage in sexual activity by force and by threatening to kill or seriously injure her the night of May 25, 2004. Authorities identified him as the assailant when a DNA sample of his in a national database matched evidence recovered during the investigation into the sexual assault, the feds said.
The sample in question was obtained from Murray by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office during an unrelated investigation last year. Parish court records show he pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty to juveniles on Thursday and received a sentence of three years' probation.
Prosecutors said the investigation leading to Murray's federal indictment was led by the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS.
