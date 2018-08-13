A rideshare driver was stabbed in the French Quarter while out on a break from driving early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville Streets, a woman approached the driver and the two began to argue, police say. The woman allegedly grabbed a broken glass bottle and stabbed the rideshare driver, a 39-year-old woman, in the neck.

The victim drove herself to a local hospital, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:24 a.m.

Police reported two other aggravated batteries and one armed robbery in New Orleans since Sunday:

--In the Lower Ninth Ward, a 21-year-old woman and a juvenile were in an argument when the juvenile allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the chest, according to NOPD. The woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital. The juvenile was arrested, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:14 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Egania Street.

--Later Sunday, a 35-year-old man went into Discount East in the 4900 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East and told the casher that he had been shot, NOPD said. Officers saw several bullet wounds in the man's car. The man was transported to an area hospital by EMS. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m.

--Finally, a CVS in New Orleans East was robbed by a man with a semi-automatic gun Sunday evening, NOPD said. A man walked into the shop and allegedly pointed the gun at the cashier, who gave him money from the register, police said. The man fled with the cash. The armed robbery occurred around 8:39 p.m. on the 5900 block of Read Boulevard.