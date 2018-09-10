Two off-duty New Orleans police officers who investigate child abuse cases were arrested after separate car accidents Sunday in which both were found to be intoxicated, authorities said.
In the first case, Officer Tonishia Goodwin was involved in a wreck at the corner of North Rampart and Girod streets in the Central Business District at around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. She was driving an unmarked NOPD unit and struck the back end of another car, police said.
She failed a sobriety test, according to police. No one was injured in the wreck.
Goodwin was booked with DWI and following too close, police said. She has been placed on emergency suspension.
In the second incident, police said Officer Brandon Scruggs ran a red light and struck a motorcyclist at the intersection of Robert E. Lee Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue. The wreck occurred around 8:09 p.m.
New Orleans Emergency Medical Services Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said paramedics took the motorcyclist to the trauma center at University Medical Center in critical condition.
Scruggs, who was also driving an unmarked police unit, failed a sobriety test as well, according to police.
He was booked with reckless operation of a vehicle and first-degree vehicular injury. Like Goodwin, he was also placed on emergency suspension.
It was not immediately clear why Scruggs was not booked with DWI.
An attorney for the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge said he had little information about the arrests of Goodwin and Scruggs on Monday morning. But the lawyer, Donovan Livaccari, said the officers deserved to be "presumed innocent until proven otherwise."
Both officers are veterans and assigned to the Special Victims Section's Child Abuse Unit.
Scruggs joined NOPD in 2014. Goodwin joined in 2009.