Less than two weeks after Chris Roberts abruptly resigned from the Jefferson Parish Council, federal prosecutors in New Orleans have charged him.
Roberts, 41, was charged Thursday by a grand jury following a two-year investigation into his finances, court officials said. He likely faces prison time and fines if convicted.
Details about exactly what he was charged with weren't immediately available, but one court official said Roberts is facing more than 20 counts.
A grand jury indictment indictates there is no plea deal in place for Roberts at this stage, though one may be struck later between him and prosecutors.
The wide-ranging probe began after his opponents in his successful 2015 re-election campaign attacked him over his late filings of several years' worth of tax returns.
The investigation then quickly grew to encompass other areas of Roberts' life, such as his side business dealings -- including the reporting of the revenue generated by a community newspaper he has managed -- and whether his living arrangements at a luxury condominium complex on Gretna's riverfront were above-board.
Roberts' former landlady, Patricia Hargis, was hit with a federal tax charge in the course of the inquiry. Investigators discovered that some of Roberts' rent checks bounced, and they sought to determine whether Hargis ever received anything in return from Roberts, but it is not clear that she ever did.
She is expected to plead guilty May 23 to a charge of inaccurately reporting her income on a 2015 tax return.
Evidence of an apparent gambling problem that the feds turned up during their investigation apparently fueled its length and thoroughness.
Other episodes that were plumbed involved a large debt to West Bank land baron Joseph Marcello as well as Roberts' intercession on behalf of at least one Jefferson Parish property owner facing building code sanctions from the parish. Apparently, they did not find any evidence that those dealings constituted a quid pro quo arrangement — Latin for "this for that."
Roberts, 41, resigned April 29 after more than 15 years on the council. He had previously served on the Jefferson Parish School Board for six years, meaning Roberts has been in elected office for roughly half his life.
On the council, Roberts spent roughly half his tenure as a representative for District 1, which includes Gretna and surrounding areas. He spent the rest of his council stint as an at-large representative.
He was term-limited in the parishwide seat. However, before he resigned, he had been expected to make a bid for his old District 1 post in the Oct. 12 primary.
Support for first responders and the labeling of the provenance of seafood sold in the area were perhaps the two issues Roberts was most outspoken on. He was particularly voluble with national media during times of crises, such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the BP oil spill five years later.
Toward the end of his time on the council, Roberts sued the chemical company Monsanto, alleging that its weed killer Roundup gave him a form of blood cancer that he overcame several years ago.
When news that a federal grand jury was reviewing Roberts' finances first broke more than two years ago, he didn't dispute having fiscal problems. But he blamed the bulk of them on a bankruptcy declaration that a partner in a sandwich shop filed while Roberts was dealing with his cancer.
Staff writer Gordon Russell contributed to this report.