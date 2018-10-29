A federal court jury on Monday convicted a father and son of a botched 2017 robbery that left an armored truck guard dead in Mid-City, as well as of a prior heist that netted the robbers more than $100,000.

Jerome Kieffer, 25, and Armstead Kieffer, 54, face life imprisonment after being found guilty of a chain of events that led to the May 31, 2017, killing of 33-year-old guard James McBride.

Prosecutors’ star witness was Deltoine Scott, the Kieffers’ 25-year-old former co-defendant, who pleaded guilty and linked all three men to the holdup that resulted in McBride's death, as well as to the earlier robbery, in return for a chance to eventually be released from prison.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Michael McMahon and David Haller contended that evidence including surveillance video and cellphone records amply supported Scott’s story that he and Jerome Kieffer stole more than $100,000 at gunpoint from a Brinks armored truck outside a 7th Ward bank in 2015 and tried to hold up a Loomis truck when McBride was killed two years later. He said they got help from Armstead Kieffer both times.

Defense attorneys argued that a down-and-out Scott actually had help from someone else on each occasion, possibly an ex-Loomis employee he knew or a relative.

They said Scott shielded whoever actually helped him by pointing the finger at Jerome Kieffer, a former prep basketball teammate, and his father.

DNA linked a Saints hat found at the scene of the Brinks stickup to Jerome Kieffer, whose dad was accused of providing him and Scott the weapons for that job. However, Jerome Kieffer’s court-appointed attorneys, Jason Williams and Nicole Burdett, showed that Scott lived with Armstead Kieffer at the time of that incident, possibly allowing him access to the hat. Smaller amounts of DNA from two other people were also recovered but not tested.

Investigators also found surveillance camera footage showing Armstead Kieffer’s car was across the street from Campus Federal Credit Union about the time McBride was killed there, and Jerome Kieffer was seen on video accompanying Scott to the area.

Cellphone records showed the Kieffers were talking just before the attempted robbery, but what that conversation entailed was disputed. The feds said Armstead gave the go-ahead for the start of the robbery of the Loomis truck near the drive-through ATMs at Campus Federal, next to an apartment building where Jerome Kieffer lived.

But the Kieffers’ legal teams said their clients left the credit union prior to the ambush, when the father — during a phone call — persuaded his son to drop out of the robbery plan.

Armstead Kieffer's legal team of John Fuller, Gregory Carter and Kevin Kelly portrayed their client as being near the scene in an attempt to be a good father.

During closing arguments, McMahon said the defense’s theory “offends” the intelligence of the 10 women and two men on the jury, who deliberated briefly Friday evening and about 3½ hours on Monday before announcing their verdict.

McMahon noted that, when testifying in front of a grand jury, Armstead Kieffer claimed he didn’t know where his son was the day of McBride’s killing. If his claim about leaving the scene of the ambush were true, “why lie about it?” McMahon asked.

McBride was inadvertently shot to death by a co-worker, Kearan Dean, who ended up in a gunfight with the two men who attacked him and his colleagues. The robbers, wearing bandanas, left without getting any money.

Scott drew scrutiny within hours of the attempted robbery after police pulled his grandfather over in the holdup men’s getaway truck, which had appeared on surveillance video. The grandfather told police Scott had been using the truck most of that day, and Scott as well as the Kieffers were later charged.

Scott pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to both armored truck attacks as well as lying to the feds at one point about where he was when McBride was killed. The Kieffers chose to go to trial.

Armstead Kieffer was also convicted of lying to the grand jury as well as illegally possessing two pistols.

