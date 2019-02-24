A 49-year-old New Orleans man died Sunday afternoon after he drove a motorcycle in to the back of a vehicle at a traffic light on Chef Highway, New Orleans police say.
The driver of a red Ford Explorer was stopped at a light at the intersection of Dale Street and Chef Highway around 3:20 p.m. when a man drove a Suzuki motorcycle in to the back of the Ford Explorer, police said. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle, which then hit an unoccupied vehicle that was parked nearby.
The motorcyclist, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer refused EMS treatment, police said.
Police continue to investigate. Blood and alcohol tests are pending.