A man who was found fatally shot within a tire shot on S. Carrollton Avenue has been identified by the coroner's office.

Michael Bodouroglou, 50, was found within Mo Tire Shop the morning of Sept. 28. His cause of death was ruled to be from a gun shot wound.

+7 Body of man fatally shot was found inside S. Carrollton tire shop, NOPD says A man was fatally shot, and his body was found within a tire shop in Gert Town Friday morning.

The tire shop is located directly behind a Shell gas station on the corner of the intersection of S. Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard.

An employee found the man's body within the shop, police said. The shop was closed before the body was found.