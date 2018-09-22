One person has died after a single-vehicle accident during a race at the NOLA Motorsports Park on Saturday, according to an alert sent to Jefferson Parish Officials.

Multiple social media posts have identified the driver as Jeff Hagaman of North Carolina. A Statesville, N.C. auto shop shared the news and said Hagaman died during a race in his Nissan GT-R, a high-performance sports car.

Officials have not yet identified him, but confirmed the driver is from North Carolina and is 52 years old.

The driver was the lone vehicle on the track when the crash occurred. The vehicle was travelling at over 200 mph, and the vehicle went out of control before the crash, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glen Boyd said Saturday afternoon.

Emergency personnel was on scene at the track located at 11075 Nicolle Boulevard in Avondale.

The fatality is the second in the 6-year-old park's history. The other fatal crash occurred in April, 2017. In that incident, a motorcyclist from Houston was killed.

The park features two standard race tracks, three go-karting tracks and a single lane dragstrip.

A race called the WannaGoFast New Orleans 1/2 Mile Shootout was scheduled at the park this weekend.

The race is described as a chance for participants to "take their vehicle’s Top Speed down NOLA Motorsport Park’s 5300ft straightaway and race door-to-door against the competitor of their choice!! See what it’s finally like to race without the restrictions of speed limits, on what is basically your own private racetrack in New Orleans."

A call to the number listed to the organizer of the race was not answered. An outgoing message said the race is currently "closed until further notice." It was not specified why the race was closed.

People observing the race said the car flipped multiple times before it came to a stop.

