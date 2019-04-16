New Orleans is set to become the 16th city to pilot a new DEA program to help battle the heroin and prescription drug epidemics, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The "360 Strategy" will be implemented for Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard Parishes and is also intended to target violent crime associated with the drug trade, a release said.

New Orleans overdose deaths holding steady at elevated level; fentanyl increasingly a factor The number of drug overdose deaths in New Orleans essentially held steady in 2018, remaining at the elevated level it reached in 2016 amid the…

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other other city leaders for the announcement, alongside DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley.

"[The] DEA continues to find new and innovative ways to address this growing health problem and the violent drug trafficking it breeds," Byerley said. "DEA’s 360 Strategy makes use of every community resource available to reach young people and attack the heroin and prescription drug epidemic at every level. This comprehensive approach unites everyone who has a stake in making New Orleans and the surrounding communities safer for our families.”

The program, the DEA said, includes providing DEA leadership with coordinated enforcement action to target drug trafficking and gang organizations.

The strategy also includes plans to have a "long-lasting impact" by increasing awareness of the epidemic with drug manufacturers, doctors and pharmacies on the responsible prescriptions of such drugs.

It also plans to "change attitudes" through community outreach and partnerships with local groups, the release said.

+2 Deadly opioid overdoses plateau in Louisiana, though more cases involve fentanyl First, the good news: Fatal drug overdoses in Louisiana appeared to level off in 2018 after years of steady increases fueled by the nationwide…

"In the short term, the goal of the 360 Strategy is to provide as much information as possible in many different forms to reach young people," read the release, which added that it plans to form a "Community Alliance" of city leaders.

Other cities chosen for the pilot were not named in the release, and there were no specifics were immediately available on exactly when or how the strategy would begin to implemented.

Check back for updates.