The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot and wounded during a confrontation at a Metairie hotel late Sunday was 11-year agency veteran Christopher "Charlie" Haislup.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto identified Haislup during an appearance Monday on the WWL Radio show hosted by his predecessor as sheriff, Newell Normand.

Haislup is married and is the father of a boy, 2, and an eight-week-old girl. He patrols a part of Metairie, Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

Lopinto said the shooting occurred when deputies responded to a disturbance between Tyronne Louis, 38, and his girlfriend at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 6400 block of Veteran Memorial Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. Louis fled as deputies escorted him out of the hotel, firing a gun at deputies as they chased him, Lopinto said.

Haislup was shot in the elbow as well as leg and taken to University Medical Center in stable condition. Lopinto said Haislup is expected to recover, though he faces undergoing surgery in the coming days to repair his leg wound.

The sheriff praised the quick actions of Haislup's law enforcement colleagues following the attack, noting how they applied a tourniquet on the wounded deputy and provided him with an escort to the hospital.

A manhunt was ongoing Monday for Louis, involving Louisiana State Police, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crimestoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of $10,000, which is larger than the standard amount.

At the time of Haislup's shooting, Louis was out under the supervision of probation and parole officers in Jefferson Parish after being sentenced to 15 years in prison following his pleading guilty to aggravated battery and illegal gun possession in 2005. Those charges stemmed from an incident the prior year, in which authorities said he shot his girlfriend's sister's husband in the stomach while the women argued over a phone at home in Bridge City.

On Normand's show, Lopinto said Louis appeared to be living at the Wyndham Garden. Though he's resided in various communities across the state, including the north shore and Avoyelles Parish, Lopinto said his agency believes Louis remains in the New Orleans area, where he has ties as well.

His girlfriend had the hotel clerk call police after some sort of disagreement, according to the sheriff.

Lopinto warned Louis — in case either he or someone he knew was listening — that it'd be better for him if he surrendered rather than force authorities to find him.

"These things don't get better over time," Lopinto said on Normand's show. "Be the man you think you are and take responsibility for your actions."