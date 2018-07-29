New Orleans City Council members Jason Williams and Helena Moreno tried to walk a fine line between the lock-'em-up and the deal-with-the-causes approaches to combating crime in their response to the shooting Saturday night that killed three people and wounded seven on South Claiborne Avenue.
In a joint statement Sunday, the two at-large members denounced the mass shooting as "unacceptable and barbaric ... infuriating and disgusting."
They said, "Bringing the suspects to swift justice is imperative, but even more critically, we need an 'all hands on deck' approach from the city toward fighting violent crime. ... City departments, such as Health and Code Enforcement, should be part of the solution along with expanding programs like CeaseFire to intervene and de-escalate situations."
"But at the end of the day," they added, "our key focus should be on overall prevention. To become a less violent city, we must all work together to intercept the many seeds of violence including desperation, lack of opportunities and exposure to trauma. Violence takes lives in a moment, but it is born long before it erupts, and its echoes have far-reaching impacts."