Federal authorities this week charged three people with stealing Social Security Numbers as well as other personal information from patients at a clinic in Metairie where one of them worked and then using that data to pilfer more than $200,000.
Prosecutors accused Royale Lassai, Ashley Green and Brandon Livas of bank larceny in a four-page bill of information filed Wednesday in New Orleans’ federal courthouse.
That the case is contained in a bill of information – rather than a grand jury indictment – means the defendants are likely cooperating with authorities and will plead guilty before proceeding to a trial.
According to court documents, Lassai was working as a records clerk at the unidentified clinic in 2015 when she stole the names, addresses, birthdates, marital statuses, phone numbers, insurance information, and bank account data from dozens of patients who sought procedures there.
She then traded that personal information to Green, who is her cousin, for a $1,000 gift card and other items worth roughly $150, said the documents prepared by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carter Guice.
Green then allegedly used the patient info to “fraudulently access and obtain debit cards” from victims’ accounts at Whitney National and Capital One banks, which are both federally insured. She arranged for those cards to be sent to her home in Gentilly while “the owners of the accounts had no idea” they were being scammed, the feds said.
Green and Livas then conducted $200,000 worth of transactions with the cards, whether it was withdrawing cash at ATMs in plain view of security cameras or making purchases at restaurants or retail stores.
At one point, Green used the cards to vacation in Destin, Florida, which is famous for its beaches.
The feds put the defendants on notice that they would seek to seize any property obtained through the alleged card scheme.
Lassai, Green and Livas could face up to 10 years in prison as well as fines if they are convicted as charged at trial.