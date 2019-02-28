New Orleans police released harrowing footage of a gun battle in the Central Business District that left a robbery suspect dead and five bystanders hurt.

NOPD Superintendent spoke after the video's release, detailing that two of the bystanders appear to have been shot by the suspect, 32-year-old Reginald Bursey, while the other three were possibly hurt by bullets from officers returning fire during a gun battle that lasted fewer than two minutes and covered a few city blocks.

The footage includes multiple clips from cameras in the area. Warning: Graphic content.

In his comments Ferguson described Bursey as "a very dangerous and desperate individual willing to do whatever it took to evade capture."

Ferguson detailed the unending stream of gunfire sent their way "without hesitation," and added that there was no point officers fired without gunfire headed back in their direction.

“It is so unfortunate that our officers were forced into this violent confrontation – which was initiated by the suspect – and five of our citizens were hurt," Ferguson said. "That has been the most difficult part for our officers during this situation.”

Bursey was identified as having stolen a car at gunpoint in Central City the day before the shootout.

Of the bystanders hurt, all but one have since been released from the hospital. One was a 17-year-old girl. The four others were men between the ages of 32 and 37. It is one of the men who was struck in the abdomen who remains hospitalized.

The incident began in the 1100 block of Canal as officers attempted to approach Bursey to question him connection with two recent armed robberies. He can be seen in the video quickly firing a weapon before then running about three blocks to the 1400 block of Tulane Avenue, where he hid behind some bushes in front of Tulane University Medical Center, police have said. NOPD officers and at least one State Police trooper patrolling the CBD cornered Bursey there and demanded he surrender.

Bursey responded by firing at police, authorities have said. Two officers and a trooper shot back and fatally wounded Bursey.