Elderly man carjacked in Gentilly Woods
A 70-year-old man was carjacked early Saturday in Gentilly Woods, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Police said the victim was flagged down at Plauche Circle and Pauline Drive about 12:40 a.m. He agreed to give the person a ride, but the robber pulled out a gun and demanded the victim get out of the vehicle, which he did.
Man stabbed during fight in Hollygrove
A 33-year-old man was stabbed after getting into a fight with a 49-year-old man Friday night in Hollygrove, the NOPD said.
Police said the older man was possibly impaired when he showed up in the 3000 block of Hamilton Street shortly before 11 p.m., starting fighting with the victim and stabbed him with an unknown object.
Masked man robs Gentilly Blvd. store
A man wearing a mask and sunglasses robbed a business in the 1900 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Friday afternoon, police said.
The robber walked in about 2:50 p.m., took money off the counter and fled in a 2006 or 2007 dark blue Nissan Maxima or Altima.
Coast Guard helps rescue three people
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue three people whose boat capsized in Alligator Pass in Delacroix on Friday, the agency said.
The Coast Guard station in New Orleans received a report at 7:10 p.m. that the vessel had capsized, and that water currents had swept two of the people away from the boat.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew located the two people who were swept away and directed a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office boat crew to their location, authorities said. A good Samaritan rescued the other person near the capsized vessel.
The Coast Guard said the three people were taken to Sweet Water Marina in Delacroix in stable condition.
Woman held up at gunpoint in Metairie
A woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in the 5800 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. She was not injured.
Man booked in French Quarter tools theft
New Orleans police said Albert Fabrizi, 30, has been arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary that occurred June 5 in the 900 block of Dauphine Street, in the French Quarter.
At about 5:15 p.m., a man was captured on video surveillance shattering the rear passenger window of a vehicle and taking several power tools.
Fabrizi was originally arrested on unrelated vehicle burglary charges but then was identified as the man caught on video in the June 5 incident, police said. He is also being investigated for possible involvement in additional vehicle burglaries.
Fabrizi was booked on three counts of simple burglary, one count of illegal possession of stolen things and one count of misrepresentation of his name and address.
NOPD is looking for these vehicles
The NOPD said it is looking for these vehicles:
- A blue Ford Explorer SUV bearing Texas license plate KHY 9605 that was linked to vehicle burglaries June 22 in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard. The SUV was observed about 5:20 a.m. "to have been used in the commission of multiple vehicle burglaries in a parking lot," police said.
- A white 2016 Ford F-150 pickup with Louisiana license plate C575 273 that was reported as stolen between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. June 23 from a driveway in the 6000 block of Louisville Street. Since then, the truck has been identified as having been utilized in several vehicle burglaries. It was reported to be accompanied by the stolen Ford Explorer bearing Texas license KHY 9605.
- A white Ford F-250 pickup truck with blue racing stripes and a bed tool box was used in a theft of two trailers June 17 in the 4100 block of West Poche Street.
- A red Nissan Titan pickup linked to several vehicle burglaries committed in the 10100 block of the South I-10 Service Road on June 22, 2019. About 2:45 a.m., the truck was seen on surveillance cameras while being occupied by individuals committing numerous vehicle burglaries and an auto theft in various parking lots, police said.