Authorities in Jefferson Parish have jailed a man accused of a killing in Marrero last month.

Lionel Goffner, 22, was booked Tuesday on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Terrill Scott, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office records.

He is also facing counts of attempted murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting that took place about 4 a.m. Nov. 27 in the area of Ames Boulevard and Field Street.

Deputies patrolling the area where the killing occurred noticed a disturbance, went to investigate it, and discovered Scott lying on the ground after he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has not discussed a potential motive in Scott’s slaying.

Aside from counts surrounding the fatal shooting, Goffner additionally was booked with illegal drug possession, records show.

Tuesday was not the first time the Sheriff’s Office had accused Goffner of criminal wrongdoing. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to breaking into an apartment in Westwego the previous year and stealing a ring, a watch and a television remote before deputies responding to a call about the burglary arrested him.

He received a one-year sentence after his plea, Jefferson Parish court records show.

In April, New Orleans police said they were searching for Goffner in connection with allegations of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery, home invasion, and criminal damage to property in Algiers.

Goffner had not been given a bond amount as of Wednesday morning, records showed.