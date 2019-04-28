The Orleans Parish School Board has decided not to independently investigate allegations that the CEO of the New Beginnings charter network falsified meeting minutes after entering into a nearly $1 million bus contract without approval from the network's board.

Instead, the district will rely on an investigation by a law firm hired by the charter group, a spokeswoman said, despite criticism from a former employee that the firm's lawyers could have a conflict of interest.

The New Beginnings Schools Foundation board voted nearly a month ago to place CEO Michelle Blouin-Williams on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

She is accused of signing a $1 million contract with the bus company Scholars First without seeking prior approval from the foundation's board, as required, and then of doctoring meeting minutes a year after the fact to make it appear that the board had authorized her action.

Blouin-Williams is also accused of allowing staff members at John F. Kennedy High School to manually change grades from F's to D's and from D's to C's in the school's electronic grade book, and of allowing the firing of a whistleblower who brought the grade-fixing allegations to the school district's attention.

OPSB officials said they are continuing to investigate the alleged grade-fixing after they initially determined that the school acted properly.

Under mounting pressure, the New Beginnings charter board hired the law firm of Adams & Reese on April 1 to investigate the claims involving Blouin-Williams.

Attorneys Lee Reid and Jaimme Collins were contracted — at a rate of $360 an hour each — to look into any potential wrongdoing, according to WWL-TV.

But the contract raised eyebrows because Collins used to work for New Beginnings. The charter group's current lawyer, Michelle Craig, also previously worked at Adams & Reese, WWL-TV reported.

It was initially unclear whether the OPSB would investigate whether Blouin-Williams falsified the minutes regarding the bus contract. When the New Beginnings board voted to hire Adams & Reese, the OPSB released a statement saying it would look into "all new allegations." However, on Friday, the district clarified that it would be looking only at the accusations of grade-fixing.

The grade changes could have far-reaching implications for the C-rated school, which had 690 students in the fall, especially if changes to failing grades allowed some seniors to graduate.

OPSB communications director Tania Dall didn't immediately explain why the district decided not to investigate the other allegations against Blouin-Williams, other than to say that the district has taken measures to try to ensure students are now riding on buses that are safe.

Meanwhile, an attorney for whistleblower Runell King — the former data director for New Beginnings — said the lawyers hired by the New Beginnings board couldn't be "independent or objective" because the firm has multiple ties to the charter organization.

King was fired after he alerted the school district to the alleged grade-fixing scandal at Kennedy. While New Beginnings officials said he was terminated for other reasons, lawyer Dorothy Tarver said her client lost his job because he was a whistleblower.

Blouin-Williams, who has an annual salary of $175,000, plus $45,792 in insurance and retirement benefits, has defended herself against some of the allegations, but not others.

She said grades were changed due to a calculation error. She has not publicly commented on the accusation of doctoring the minutes of a board meeting.

Blouin-Williams held top administrative positions in the Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish school systems before being hired to lead New Beginnings in 2016.

The New Beginnings board voted to replace Scholars First as its bus company after the firm came under scrutiny for separate reasons, when the Louisiana insurance commissioner cited the company for lacking insurance on its buses and falsifying insurance documents.

Besides Kennedy High in Gentilly, New Beginnings operates Pierre A. Capdau Charter School in Gentilly and Medard H. Nelson Charter School in the area of the former St. Bernard housing complex.