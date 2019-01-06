Employees at two West Bank charter schools must reapply for their jobs at the end of the school year.
The new policy at Algiers Charter comes as the charter school network is preparing to shrink from four schools to two by the end of the school year.
Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. did not renew the charter contracts of F-rated McDonogh No. 32 and William J. Fischer Academy. They will close at the end of this school year.
At its height, Algiers Charter ran nine schools and was one of the first charter operators to reopen schools after Hurricane Katrina. Now, employees at its two remaining schools — Landry-Walker High School and Martin Behrman Charter — are unsure whether they’ll keep their jobs next year.
Algiers Charter’s two remaining schools have slid academically over the past few years. In 2014, both were rated as B by the state Department of Education. This year, Landry-Walker scored an F and Behrman a C.
“Algiers Charter is committed to academic excellence, therefore Landry-Walker and Martin Behrman employees are required to reapply for their positions for the 2019-2020 school year,” said Tammi Griffin-Major, the network's chief of staff.
Last fall, Lewis hinted that action could be taken against four schools when he halted their enrollment. That included McDonogh 32 and Fischer, which moved into one campus because of dwindling student bodies.
Most New Orleans charter schools offer teachers annual contracts but send out renewal offers in the spring without requiring them to reapply. The letters often ask teachers to commit by a certain date.
When schools change hands between charter operators or between a charter group and the parish school district, employees must reapply for their jobs.
That’s happening at Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy. After Lewis announced his plan to revoke Harney’s charter at midyear, Harney’s board decided to voluntarily hand over control of the school. Harney will reopen under district control Jan. 14.