The Orleans Parish school district is proposing changes to special education funding that would create more specialized programming for students with specific disabilities, officials announced recently.
The proposal, presented to the Orleans Parish School Board's Accountability Committee in February, would take dollars away from "one-off" per-pupil funding and put them in a pot for long-term programs that could serve students on the district or individual school level.
The move is part of a broader effort by the district, which regained control of nearly all New Orleans schools last year, to coordinate some services that in recent years were handled by each school individually.
In this case, district officials said that the training, administration and other complexities involved in providing many specialized programs for special-needs students make it worthwhile to coordinate programming with the district.
Ambria Washington, a spokeswoman for the district, said the new funding plan is aimed at helping charter school organizations or other nonprofits proactively develop expertise for dealing with students with specific needs, before schools get applications from students that they may not be prepared for at the beginning of the school year.
The overhaul could in turn make specific charter schools or other nonprofits more attractive to families of special-needs students.
For years, families of special-needs students said they were shuffled around or shut out of New Orleans public schools, which faced systemic challenges in providing services required by federal law to students with disabilities, according to a 2010 lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The organization found violations in more than 30 charter- and direct-run schools across the city. A consent agreement was signed as a result of the lawsuit, but some schools have still struggled to comply.
"As families are selecting schools across the city of New Orleans, we want families to select schools they feel meet their individual needs," Orleans Parish schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said.
Schools could potentially use the revamped funding to develop programming for students with special cognitive needs, like autism or traumatic brain injury. For schools to prepare in advance for such student populations, they need reliable and recurring funding to hire and keep instructors who have specific needed expertise, officials said.
The plan, which is in its beginning stages, would require the overhaul of the Citywide Exceptional Needs Fund.
That funding stream, introduced in 2014, reimburses schools for the costs they incur for students who have exceptional needs.
The Recovery School District, which once oversaw most of the city's charter schools, and the Orleans Parish School Board created the $1.3 million program, making it open to all New Orleans schools and designing it to cover students whose costs exceeded $22,000 a year.
The program was created to supplement a similar state fund.
Both funding sources award money per student, which means it is provided to whichever school a student elects to attend. So if a student with, say, autism attends a charter school but then leaves, that school loses funding for the support systems it had to put into place to teach that student.
Charlie Crosby, a director of strategy for the parish school district, said schools have been using the funding program less often in large part because of improved funding from the state.
In the 2014-15 school year, 21 schools received the system funding, according to the district, By the 2017-18 school year, that number was down to 12.
Crosby said per-pupil funding is particularly helpful for students with visual or hearing impairments or other physical disabilities.
But if the Citywide Exceptional Needs Fund is overhauled, it would make room for a "more comprehensive approach" to improving the educational environment for students with more intensive disabilities, Crosby said.
"Our system at the moment has a number of structures set up to support that first-need area, student by student support, providing one-off services and additional funding for such supports," he added. "We have a limited number of funding sources that are able to support programming more directly."
If the proposal is approved, it would phase out the current per-pupil funding structure. By next school year, the district proposes splitting off $300,000 of the $1.3 million in funds for "highly specialized programming." By the 2020-21 school year, $600,000 could be set aside for programs, and the rest of the money could transfer the year after that.
It's unclear when the proposal might be brought to the School Board for a vote. As of late February, district officials weren't yet prepared to explain what kind of new programming the funds would be used for, or how it would differ from the citywide programs that already exist for special education.
Some citywide services are already in place, including the New Orleans Therapeutic Day Program, for students with behavioral health disabilities; the Youth Opportunity Center, for chronically absent students and those with other severe discipline challenges; and the Youth Study Center, for kids and adolescents in jail.
Jared Frank, director of finance and operations for Morris Jeff Charter School, said he had "initial concerns" about the proposed changes because his school has traditionally requested program funding for individual students.
However, he said that the School Board is also working on proposals to phase out the funding and ensure that there are ample dollars for individual students through the per-pupil allocations.
"I think based on projections on the gradualness of the phase-out that it should not impact our school too much," Frank said.