An independent film re-examining the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide is facing rejection and approval in equal measure in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, says a co-producer of the controversial production.

In a July 3 story in The Hollywood Reporter, Nick Loeb opened up about the at-times difficult shoot, which began June 15 in and around New Orleans.

He said several cast and crew members have walked away after learning of the anti-abortion bent of the film, which purports to tell the “true story” of the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision. In addition, he said, LSU and Tulane University both denied requests to film on their campuses after learning what the movie was about.

Reached by phone Friday while on the set of the movie, Loeb reaffirmed those accusations, saying he’s never faced the level of ostracism he’s faced while making this film. Nevertheless, for every rejection, the film’s pro-life message has also opened doors, he said.

“I’ve never done a movie where people said, ‘Use my house for free,’ or ‘Here’s free food,’ ” Loeb said.

Shooting under the title "1973" but promoted as "Roe v. Wade the Movie," the $6.8 million film is being made even as the recent resignation of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has propelled Roe v. Wade back onto the front pages. A Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to confirm an anti-abortion justice who might one day prove the deciding vote in overturning the 45-year-old ruling.

Loeb is best known for a lengthy — and so far unsuccessful — fight in the courts in California and Louisiana with ex-partner Sofia Vergara to gain control of their frozen embryos. Loeb credits that legal battle for setting him on the pro-life journey that led to him to reassess Roe v. Wade and then to write this movie, with the help of co-producer and co-director Cathy Allyn.

“Every time I learned a new fact, the more I thought this is something that people need to know,” Loeb said.

When it came time to nail down locations, though, LSU turned the film down cold, he said. Loeb’s alma mater, Tulane, initially let the film shoot there for a day. But when he asked to let the production return for a second day, Tulane said no. Loeb said he later connected the denial to the controversy created by a June 20 story on the film that ran in the student newspaper, the Hullabaloo.

Spokesmen for both universities acknowledged denying requests by the filmmakers to shoot on their respective campuses, but they said those denials had nothing to do with the film’s subject matter.

“With summer classes and other construction projects going, we could not accommodate the shooting,” said Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesman. Ballard added that no other movie productions are shooting at present on the Baton Rouge campus.

Ballard also denied that a university official identified the content of the film as the reason for the rejection but refused to put that determination in writing.

“We are not aware that anyone made such a comment about the content, and the director’s staff has not indicated who it was,” Ballard said.

Loeb stood by the accusation, though he said it was not he but a crew member who took part in that conversation. He said he didn’t know the name of the LSU official involved.

Prior to reviewing the script, Loeb said, LSU responded warmly.

“They were really excited to have a movie being shot here since the movie industry has been pretty dead of late,” he said.

Michael Strecker, a Tulane spokesman, said the film’s content was not a factor in the school's denial of a second day of shooting on the campus. He said Tulane does not review scripts in advance. He instead blamed a busy summer schedule at the New Orleans university for the denial.

“There were subsequent requests to use other spots on campus, and when we checked them they were occupied,” Strecker said.

Loeb said the Tulane staff abruptly shifted from helpful to unhelpful right around the time the Hullabaloo article came out, which he found suspicious.

“All of a sudden we couldn’t shoot at this location, couldn’t shoot at that location,” he said. “It was a different excuse every time.”

The state of Louisiana, by contrast, has thus far had no compunctions about the controversial movie. On June 1, it awarded the film a generous state-funded tax credit worth $2.3 million.

The movie is slated to hit theaters this winter.