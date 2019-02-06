Charter-school leaders set to take control of McDonogh 35 later this year laid out their plans for turning around the struggling school, pledging to improve academic performance and keep parents well-informed about school issues.

Jamar McKneely, chief executive of charter-school network InspireNOLA, said at a town-hall style meeting Wednesday night that he would introduce ACT preparation and Advanced Placement classes starting in ninth grade. He said the school would require that struggling students enroll in after-school and Saturday tutoring, and said the school would increase opportunities for college tours outside of New Orleans.

He committed to hiring certified teachers and to continue to use the Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana state pension plan.

And he asked parents, who had fought against the Orleans Parish School Board's move to hand the school over to a charter operator, to help him.

"It's time for the differences to end," McKneely told the crowd. "We have an academic model that can hopefully work if we have the support where we’re focusing our energy on the right things, on what we need to do for our students, and leave the politics behind."

The meeting, which drew about 50 people, was organized by McDonogh 35 alumni and sought to bring together officials from Inspire NOLA with parents, alumni and others with ties to the historic school that has seen its test scores and student performance tumble in recent years.

The school, which currently enrolls 450 students on its campus in the former St. Bernard housing complex neighborhood, has earned a "D" for the past several years. In addition to poor test scores, parents have complained about inexperienced teachers, truancy and fights erupting in the hallways.

McKneely noted that of 30 students he interviewed recently, none said they would recommend the school to a peer or sibling, and only two said they felt ready for life outside of high school once they graduate. Moreover, the average ACT score among all students is 16.7, he said, well below the city and state averages of 18.6 and 19.3, respectively.

The highest ACT score possible is a 36.

"I'm concerned when I look at the youth currently at this school, who are ready to graduate, and ready to go into the world," he said. "They will tell you that they don't feel like they're prepared."

The meeting comes as the charter organization prepares to take over McDonogh 35, the last direct-run school in New Orleans to be handed over to private management.

During a question and answer session, audience members, school leaders and members of the alumni organization discussed concerns over school security, lower teacher attrition rates and low test scores.

Many parents blamed the school board for not providing resources needed to give the flailing school new life, but still thought the district was a better steward than a charter network.

Jason Hughes, a member of the alumni organization, said he had joined the panel to give community members a chance to have "an honest conversation" with the school's new leaders, even though he was disappointed with the decision to hand the school over.

"OPSB has spoken. Our presence here tonight doesn't signify we agree with the decision, but a decision has been made," Hughes said. "And this does not excuse us from our responsibility as citizens."

Trenise Pittman, a member of the school's parent-teacher organization, said some parents were dubious about the transparency of the new charter and expressed concern about being left out of decision-making conversations.

"Do not take us from the seat," Pittman said. "We're supposed to be at the table at all times."

As part of his pitch, McKneely pointed to InpireNOLA's past successes. The organization runs six public schools in New Orleans, serving more than 4,500 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The charter organization runs Edna Karr High School in Algiers, an "A" rated school, and Eleanor McMain Secondary in Uptown, a "B" school.

Just 37 percent of the city’s high schools that earned an "A" or "B" grade in the past school year, McKneely noted.

InspireNOLA also has experience transforming failing schools. It took over Andrew Wilson Charter in 2015, bringing the F-rated elementary school up to a "C" last year. Other InspireNOLA schools are Alice M. Harte Elementary and Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary in Algiers and McDonogh No. 42 in the 7th Ward.

Next year, with the school district's other direct-run schools set to close or convert to charter over coming months, McDonogh 35's transformation will mark the completion of a movement to transform New Orleans' public schools into a system run solely by charters and other nonprofit organizations.

The historic institution opened in 1917 as Louisiana’s first public high school for black students.

For most of its history, McDonogh 35 enjoyed a strong reputation and graduated many notable local leaders, including former Mayor Ernest “Dutch” Morial and Judge Israel Augustine. However, its reputation dimmed in recent years as its academic achievement began to slip.

The school was last named a “School of Academic Achievement” by the Louisiana Department of Education in 2001, and it had dropped to a “D” letter grade by the time the state released 2016-17 school performance scores.

McDonogh 35 is just one of three schools that the school board directly operates. Cypress Academy and Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy are slated to close at the end of this school year.

Leaders have promised that when InspireNOLA takes over next school year, the charter management company will preserve the school's name, as well as other aspects of its legacy, including its colors and mascot.