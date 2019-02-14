Kenner Discovery is getting bigger.

The popular east bank charter school, whose full name is Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, is expanding again — this time, in the form of a new, $36 million, 125,000-square-foot high-school building at Loyola and Vintage drives in Kenner.

The site has been under construction since late November, but on Thursday, a bevy of school and governmental officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking. In the midst of a brown expanse dotted with pits, construction workers and heavy machinery, they grasped shovels and tossed small piles of dirt to formally kick off construction.

Expected to open in January 2020, the building will include nine science labs, a teaching kitchen, a counseling center, a cafeteria and a library/media center, according to a news release.

The site will add significantly to Kenner Discovery's already sprawling system, which includes four campuses and serves more than 1,500 students from pre-kindergarten through 11th grade. Most recently, the system opened up a new campus on Sam Lenox Street to house its pre-K students.

Next year, the school will welcome its first class of high-school seniors, increasing enrollment even further. The high school now has about 400 students; next year it will approach 600.

The school is highly sought after by many parents for its "B" rating from the state and its reputation for high performance. Its charter was granted by the Jefferson Parish School Board in 2013.

Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley praised the school's record success.

"A building, no matter how shiny, is just a building," he said. However, he added, "this modern, state-of-the-art facility will add value to the portfolio of Jefferson Parish schools, especially when our average school is 54 years old."

A recent consultant's report recommended $700 million in upgrades for the parish's aging public schools.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said the new construction would be a boon for the city.

"Kenner has not seen a new private or public high school since the 1980s," he said. The new building, along with a new St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, should help lure young families to Kenner, he added. "If you have good schools, it will attract people to move into those subdivisions," he said.

Kenner Discovery Head of School Patty Glaser cited a number of people she said played a key role in the school's founding and rapid growth, including businessman Henry Shane and the parents who enrolled their children on day one.

"We could not be more eager to break ground on our new building," she said.