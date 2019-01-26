The heyday of Catholic schools in the New Orleans area appears to be gone.
At their peak, Catholic schools were booming so much that about 63,000 of the area’s children were enrolled in well over a hundred schools throughout its eight civil parishes.
In 1993, the number of kids attending Catholic school had gone down to 53,000.
By 2004, the year before Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on school buildings and drove families away, overall enrollment was down to 49,500.
This year, the Archdiocese recorded its lowest enrollment in recent history, with just 34,182 students attending Catholic schools. That marks a slide of about 4,250 students, or more than 11 percent, in nine years.
Use the chart below to browse enrollment figures for area Catholic schools. You can sort a particular column by clicking on the column's title.
Can't see table below? Click here.
Staff writer Della Hasselle contributed to this report.