Tulane University researchers have spent years studying changes in local public education, and the school now has won a $10 million grant to study school reform around the nation.
The five-year grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences, will fund research on how voucher programs, charter schools and other choice programs in various cities can better serve disadvantaged students.
Tulane researchers will partner with experts from Michigan State University, the University of Southern California and Syracuse University to lead the work. They will assemble a new Tulane-based outfit called the National Center for Research on Education Access and Choice.
Meanwhile, Tulane’s Education Research Alliance for New Orleans — which focuses solely on how education reforms have affected New Orleans students — will continue its work. Doug Harris, director of the Education Research Alliance, will direct the new center as well.
“We designed (the national center) to answer one big question: How can we ... make school choice deliver on its promise of raising outcomes and increasing opportunities for disadvantaged students?” Harris said.
The national center will study school transportation, enrollment, marketing, oversight and teacher supply in New Orleans and around Louisiana, as well as in Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Denver, New York City and Washington, D.C.
With the creation of the new center, the Education Research Alliance will be free to study more of what New Orleans educators want to know, such as how children feel about their public school experiences, Harris said.
The alliance also plans to release studies on school discipline, teacher supply and early childhood education in the coming months, he said.
The national center will be guided by an advisory board composed of education advocates and officials from public, private and charter schools across the country. While the center will be led by Harris and researchers from USC, Michigan State and Syracuse, a host of universities and organizations will have a hand in its work.
Those organizations may not always agree on the value of school choice, but they do agree on “the importance of objective and rigorous evidence in evaluating the programs and making policy decisions,” Harris said.
The national center is expected to be operational within the next two years.