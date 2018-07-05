Last week's tears of anger and disappointment turned to tears of joy and relief Thursday for several dozen Jefferson Parish parents.
The happy tears flowed at a closed-door meeting at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy's Vintage campus, where Head of School Patty Glaser told the parents the highly regarded charter school is opening a new campus with space for 80 prekindergarten students.
The announcement doubles the school's previously announced pre-K capacity, and it means that many students who at first thought they had places at the school — but later were told they didn't — will be able to attend Kenner Discovery after all.
The confusion came after Jefferson Parish school system officials notified 40 sets of parents they had earned places at the school through a late-May lottery, but then in June announced the lottery would have to be redone because of a glitch. Many of those parents did not earn places in the second lottery.
To accommodate the extra students, Kenner Discovery and school system officials are working to open a nine-classroom wing at the Jefferson Community School in Shrewsbury. It will be Kenner Discovery's fourth campus.
Renovations at the facility to set up parking, a single point of entry and internet access are already underway, school officials said.
The new school, at least at first, will offer no before-school care or aftercare, and transportation will not be provided, parents were told.
"I have been stressed since that day," said Wendy Gegenheimer of the time last month when she learned that her child did not have the place at Kenner Discovery that she thought was locked up. "I'm very happy with the decision."
Margaret Matherne, who wept after the second lottery when her daughter no longer had a place, said she cried again Thursday.
"I was crying happy tears," she said.
Not all parents were satisfied, though. Colleen Spinnato, whose child needs a classroom with only special-education children, was told Kenner Discovery is not able to meet that requirement.
"How can they offer everybody else with special-ed children places and not us?" she asked afterward. She said she had already talked to an attorney about the situation.
Spinnato's child was one of two, both of whom need fully special- education classrooms, who were not offered a place. Both had places after the first lottery.
With those exceptions, however, most parents went home happy. Glaser said the solution came through two weeks of intensive discussions with school system officials.
"It's a big addition," she said of the fourth campus. The school's start date, normally in mid-August for pre-K students, may be pushed back until after Labor Day to get the facility ready, she said. The school also must hire additional staff.
Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley said the solution involved dealing with several sets of rules governing pre-K education, special ed and charter schools. But working everything out was important.
"My concern was wanting to have strong partnerships with families," he said.
Angela Portera, one of the most vocal of the disappointed parents, said she had expected an apology at the meeting. She got one, but much more.
"I'm in a state of shock," she said.