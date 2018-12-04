For the first time, the Greater New Orleans Foundation is partnering with the Orleans Parish School Board to figure out how to increase equity in local public schools, officials announced Tuesday.
The foundation, in partnership with other nonprofit and consulting organizations, has commissioned a study that will help the OPSB better understand what student needs are and what support systems are already available across a decentralized school district composed of mostly charter schools.
The goal of the study, which will cost $289,000 and be finished by April, is to then increase those support systems across the district by providing students with supports like additional instruction, student services, enrichment and professional development.
The initiative, which follows through on a resolution passed by the School Board over the summer, is one of several changes Superintendent Henderson Lewis has made since almost all New Orleans public schools returned to local control on July 1.
"We want to make sure there's equity across the district," Lewis said. "To address that we need to understand our needs, and understand where we are, and where gaps are with this decentralized district."
The study will examine various ways in which students have disparate access to services, officials said. For instance, it may look at how schools can better help students with disabilities or those who are learning the English language.
But researchers will also look at how other socioeconomic factors play into students' performance. They may examine how students from different neighborhoods and of different races and ethnicities might have different needs, for example, or look at outcomes for students who attend large schools compared to those at small ones.
While the findings of the study will help shape how officials move forward, the OPSB could decide to create new districtwide policies or provide new resources that would be available to all schools, officials said.
Officials said, however, that if any changes are made, charter schools would maintain their autonomy because they'd be able to establish and manage their own school-site partnerships.
"The 10,000-foot view is that when the superintendent laid out his vision for a unified district, one of his goals was increasing resources and support to all schools so they can increase support to students," said Tyronne Walker, spokesman for the Greater New Orleans Foundation.
The GNOF, along with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Square Button Consulting, Education Resource Strategies, the Spears Group and the Racial Equity Institute, will conduct the study through an online survey and focus groups with students, parents and educators.
When researchers figure out where the gaps are, they will compile a list of for-profit and nonprofit organizations that may be able to help enrich instruction or provide more student support, according to Andy Kopplin, president of the GNOF.
"Through philanthropy, we're getting a good understanding of what services being provided today look like," Kopplin said.