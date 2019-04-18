The number of New Orleans high school graduates who go on to college has increased significantly in the past decade, rising from 37 percent in 2004 to 61 percent in 2017.
However, black students are still far less likely to enroll in college than their white peers, and all youths who graduate from New Orleans high schools are more likely to leave college after the first year than students from elsewhere in the state.
Those are among the findings of “Life After High School,” a new report and interactive website unveiled Thursday by the Cowen Institute at Tulane University that gives a baseline look at what local youth are doing during the "critical" first few years after graduation.
The project attempts to organize disconnected and decentralized data on the number of students entering the workforce, those pursuing postsecondary degrees and certifications, and information about trends in the local economy.
Researchers said they hope to give stakeholders -- including employers, colleges and business partners -- information needed to improve outcomes for local youth.
"We all have a role to play in supporting young people and continuing to advance their careers," said Amanda Hill, the Cowen Institute's executive director. "We want people to think about what it takes to hire and retain young people, and continue to advance them."
The researchers underscored that New Orleans' unique governance model makes it the only public school system in the country composed almost exclusively of charter schools.
As part of that system, public schools largely follow a school choice enrollment model, allowing most seats to go to families living anywhere in the district. However, despite open enrollment policies, inequities persist along racial and economic lines.
The data showed that in 2018, the majority of New Orleans' public school students -- 78.5 percent -- were black. But in 2017, 83 percent of white public school students from New Orleans enrolled in college after high school, compared to just 59 percent of black public school students.
Those who had access to selective-admissions high schools fared much better, researchers found. Black students who went to those schools enrolled in college at a notably higher rate -- more than 90 percent -- than those from open enrollment schools.
Most -- 77 percent -- attend in-state colleges, and nearly two-thirds attend those in the city, with Delgado Community College, the University of New Orleans and Southern University at New Orleans absorbing the most.
But many who enter college don't stay long enough to get degrees. Nearly 30 percent of all New Orleans students who enrolled after high school dropped out after the first year, researchers found.
And those who entered the workforce without getting a degree were likely to get very low-paying jobs, largely because Orleans Parish has an economy that is less diversified than other parts of the country and is dependent upon low-paying industries, researchers said.
It also has lower job growth and higher unemployment rates. In all, that results in a lower median household income: $38,700 in 2017, compared to $57,700 nationally.
In Orleans Parish, 42.5 percent of employed 14- to 24-year-olds worked in the food services or retail industries, which meant most earned between $9.80 and $13.50 an hour.
Based on the findings, researchers suggested a number of recommendations, including a citywide minimum wage increase and a citywide policy that incentivizes “high road practices” for businesses that pay a living wage, provide benefits and promote career advancement.
Researchers also said the city would benefit from more career training programs like those at YouthForce NOLA and the New Orleans Career Center.
The Cowen Institute also called for improving local transportation options, ensuring dedicated funding streams for TOPS and creating a citywide data system to better track and monitor high school graduates, among other recommendations.
The report was released to coincide with a daylong convention that gathered more than 175 experts who gave presentations on college enrollment, various forms of available financial aid and employment opportunities for New Orleans youth.
Among them was state Education Superintendent John White, who urged more partnerships that could allow youth to pursue degrees or get training before entering the city's workforce.
“Whether a high school graduate goes on to earn industry-based training or a four-year university degree, continued education matters," White said. "It is the best means the education system can offer high school graduates seeking to create a life full of opportunity."