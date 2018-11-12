The parent of a student at Fifth Ward Elementary School in Reserve has filed a lawsuit against the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board, demanding that students be moved from the school because of concerns they’re breathing a “likely carcinogen” from a nearby chemical plant.
The suit, filed in Louisiana’s 40th Judicial District Court, claims that the School Board puts the safety of Fifth Ward students at risk by exposing them to high levels of chloroprene, which is emitted into the atmosphere by the nearby Denka Performance Elastomer plant during production of a substance used in synthetic rubber.
The lawsuit, filed by parent Kendra Bovie, says, “There is presently and has been for years a very serious health hazard and/or life-threatening health hazard to the children/students who attend school at Fifth Ward Elementary School.”
Denka is the only plant in the United States emitting chloroprene, which was deemed a “likely carcinogen” by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2015. The agency's assessment said St. John Parish had the highest risk of cancer from airborne pollutants of any place in the country.
In response, the EPA set up six monitoring stations, including one at the school, to check levels of chloroprene in the atmosphere. They started recording readings once every three days in May 2016.
Data since then have shown the school consistently has one of the highest levels of chloroprene in the parish. A measurement on Jan. 14, 2017, showed chloroprene levels at 75.1 micrograms per cubic meter of air — 375 times higher than the EPA’s highest recommended level for safe exposure of 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter.
The school, which has about 500 students, also had the second-highest reading anywhere in St. John thus far this year, recording 32.4 micrograms per cubic meter on Feb. 6 — 162 times the EPA's maximum threshold.
However, airborne chloroprene readings have decreased since Denka finished a nearly $30 million retrofitting in January designed to lower emissions by 85 percent.
Numbers around the parish still are regularly well above the 0.2 threshold, though, and a separate lawsuit in federal court demands the plant cease or significantly reduce its production until levels drop below the threshold. Denka has said that would be unrealistic if the plant is to stay in business.
This isn’t the first time Fifth Ward School has found itself at the center of this issue.
In June, the state Department of Health released the results of a study done in March through May that showed students at Fifth Ward did not have a higher risk of developing cancer related to chloroprene than students at the more distant East St. John Elementary.
However, State Health Officer Jimmy Guidry said the company should continue reducing emissions, advising that the risks calculated are theoretical and cannot predict future health effects.
Environmental activist Wilma Subra criticized the study, saying three months was not nearly long enough to reach any conclusions.
But Denka said the results showed what the company has always said — that chloroprene is being wrongly depicted as a dangerous chemical.
“Denka Performance Elastomer's primary concern is the safety and health of our employees and neighbors and stewardship of the environment. There is no evidence to suggest our operations pose any increased risk of health impacts to our surrounding community,” the company said.
The new lawsuit alleges that the School Board — in its decision to accept the results of the Department of Health study — showed that it was more interested in protecting the area's chemical industry than the students, even though School Board officials said in March they were “joining forces” with the group Concerned Citizens of St. John to demand reduction of chloroprene emissions.
“It appears that this school board, in balancing the interest of ‘industry’ with the interest of the ‘community,’ has concluded that the interest of the industry outweighs the interest and well-being of the children/students who are mandated by law to attend the Fifth Ward Elementary School,” the suit says.
John Cummings, Bovie’s attorney, said the School Board “feebly” got the state to do a study after getting pressured to do something about the risk to the school's students.
“They do not have discretion to poison these kids,” Cummings said.
The School Board did not respond to a request for comment.