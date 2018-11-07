Before the Jefferson Parish School Board election Tuesday, there was a possibility, however slim, that Superintendent Cade Brumley could end up facing growing opposition to his reform-minded agenda.
He needn't have worried.
Four vocal supporters of Brumley won seats on the nine-member board Tuesday. Another member, Larry Dale, who was a key proponent of bringing Brumley to Jefferson Parish in March from the DeSoto Parish School District, was unopposed.
Regardless of the runoff election results Dec. 8, then, Brumley supporters already have a majority on the board. And depending on the runoff results, the majority could grow considerably.
"I think we have momentum," Brumley said Wednesday. "I think with the vote of the public, it sends a message to me and my team that we have a great opportunity but also a tremendous obligation to do better for the kids in the parish."
The four Brumley backers who won election Tuesday included two incumbents, Mark Morgan and Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge.
Morgan narrowly avoided a runoff by taking 53 percent of the District 1 votes, while Denapolis-Bosarge won 65 percent of the votes in District 9.
The two newcomers who won were also vocal in their praise of Brumley. Clay Moïse won the seat being vacated by Melinda Bourgeois, and Chad Nugent easily dispatched one-term incumbent Marion "Coach" Bonura.
Brumley's appointment this year helped shift the political alignments in Jefferson's School Board races after two election cycles that saw heated fights between teachers' union-backed candidates and those supported by business groups.
In 2010, that fight was won by the business groups; in 2014, the union's candidates narrowly won the day. But the shifting political winds led to a tumultuous tenure for Brumley's predecessor, union-backed Superintendent Isaac Joseph, who lasted just three years before being pushed out before his contract expired.
In his short time at the head of the state's largest school district, Brumley has made a public effort to bridge the divide between the two groups, saying Wednesday that he wanted to "stick a dagger in the business-union dynamic."
That seems to have worked in at least two of the races, where the Jefferson Chamber PAC and the Jefferson Federation of Teachers endorsed the same candidate.
In races where the two sides backed different candidates, the edge went to the business-minded candidates who support Brumley.
"We are very pleased with the outcome," said Todd Murphy, a spokesman for the PAC.
It's still not clear how many total seats will be held by vocal Brumley supporters, however, as the races for Districts 2, 3 and 5 are proceeding to runoffs.
In District 2, one-term incumbent Ricky Johnson is facing political newcomer Eddie Boudreaux. Johnson received the union's endorsement, but the Chamber PAC's nod went to April Williams, who didn't make the runoff. Johnson has consistently sided with colleagues Cedric Floyd and Bonura in challenging Brumley.
In the District 3 race, Tiffany Kuhn will likely face retired coach Mark Terrebonne on Dec. 8. However, the third-place finisher, Steven Suazo, missed out on the runoff by just eight votes and said he plans to request a recount.
Kuhn won the endorsements of both the Chamber PAC and the union. Kuhn's seat was previously held by staunch union supporter and former coach Ray St. Pierre, who died in 2017. His interim successor, Kuhn, has been more business-friendly and has been a vocal supporter of Brumley.
Perhaps the most-watched runoff race will be in District 5, where longtime board member Cedric Floyd is facing teacher and political newcomer Simeon Dickerson.
Floyd has the union's backing, while Dickerson has that of the Chamber PAC. Floyd has gained a confrontational reputation on the board, having sparred with administrators and his fellow board members on multiple occasions.
The final seat is held by Billy North, a lifelong educator who ran unopposed after his only opponent, incumbent member Melinda Doucet, was disqualified. He has taken a wait-and-see approach to Brumley's reforms.
Murphy said the chamber's PAC will be active in every runoff to try to elect more candidates who are supportive of Brumley's reform efforts.
A union representative did not respond to a request for comment.
Depending on the results of the runoffs, the board could move from an era of close 5-4 or 6-3 votes toward a strong majority that finally overcomes the business vs. union divide, something current board President Morgan would like to see.
"We have the pieces in place to really make the school system take off," Morgan said Wednesday. "The people who will bring real change to the school system won last night."