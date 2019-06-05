Ninety-three graduating seniors in Louisiana, all but a few of them from the southern part of the state, are receiving scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 a year, the third group of winners in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They were announced Wednesday. They join 43 Louisiana scholarship winners announced in April and May. A final batch of winners is being announced July 15. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 students nationwide will have won National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million.

The latest winners are having their scholarships sponsored by higher education institutions across the country, and the winners plan to attend those institutions.

The New Orleans metro area, including the north shore, accounts for 48 of the latest winners statewide, or more than half. They join 27 New Orleans and north shore winners from the previous two cycles.

Jesuit High School in New Orleans has 19 National Merit scholarship recipients this year, 11 in this round, the most of any school in the state. Next is Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie, which has 13 National Merit scholars so far, nine during the latest cycle.

National Merit scholarship winners were drawn from a pool of 16,000 semifinalists and 15,000 finalists. They were among more than 1.6 million juniors who took the PSAT standardized test in October 2017.

The latest New Orleans scholarship winners are: Zoe N. Bradley, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Julia L. Cazabon, St. Mary's Dominican High; Eva P. Coman, Benjamin Franklin High; Elise T. Cresson, St. Mary's Dominican High; Rose A. Doskey, St. Mary's Dominican High; Matthew J. Dowling, Jesuit High; Elijah Edgar Evans, Benjamin Franklin High; John F. French, Isidore Newman School; Jack N. Grady, Jesuit High; Graham M. Grieb, Benjamin Franklin High; Scott V. Hawkins, Jesuit High; Chujia He, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Alexander M. Hentze, Jesuit High; Owen A. Hite, Jesuit High; Amy Jiang, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Hunter T. Kael, Brother Martin High; Swathi P. Katakam, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Meagan N. Kelly, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Carl L. LeBoeuf, Lusher Charter School; Patrick H. Lyell, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Manal S. Malik, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Celia M. Parker, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies; Jessica L. Pickens, St. Martin's Episcopal School; Madelaine L. Pickens, St. Martin's Episcopal School; Norris P. Plaisance, Brother Martin High; Stephen P. Redfearn, Jesuit High; Claire D. Ryan, Lusher Charter School; Sara L. Saak, Mt. Carmel Academy; Alexandra A. Sabrio, Ursuline Academy; Jonathan A. Sanders, Jesuit High; Henry J. Schenck, Jesuit High; Hazel A. Smith, Benjamin Franklin High; Sean P. Svihla, Jesuit High; Daniel L. Trudell, Homeschool; Daniel R. Vincent, Thomas Jefferson High; Cameron T. Vo, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy; Christopher A. Vuong, Jesuit High; Alexander B. Walker, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy; Donald D. Webster, Jesuit High; Chloe R. Whitcomb, St. Mary's Dominican High; and Jacob T. Zanca, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies.

All but Vincent, Vo and Walker went to schools either in New Orleans or Metairie.Trudell was homeschooled.

The seven north shore recipients are: Kathlyn M. Dannewald, Archbishop Hannan High in Covington; Dalton R. Lovitt, Northshore High in Slidell; Lucien H. Maloney, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts is Natchitoches; Margaret G. Mercante, St. Scholastica Academy in Covington; Rachael C. White, St. Thomas Aquinas High in Hammond; Matthew C. Richardson, Mandeville High in Mandeville; and Benjamin W. Walker, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches.

Maloney and Walker are both from Mandeville.