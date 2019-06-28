A week after officials overseeing John F. Kennedy High School announced that a review of allegations of grade-fixing and other issues had left 87 seniors short of meeting graduation requirements, officials said Friday that the fallout is even worse than thought.
Leaders of the New Beginnings Schools Foundation, the school's charter operator, said that while reviewing student records with the Louisiana Department of Education they discovered that an additional five students weren't qualified to graduate.
The new tally means that more than half of Kennedy High's senior class of 177 wasn't eligible to get a diploma or a certificate of completion.
"Here is where we currently stand regarding the graduating class at John F. Kennedy High School: 85 students have been issued diplomas, while 92 have not met the standards for graduation," Raphael Gang, the president of the charter's board, said in an email.
The update came just hours after Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. gave a public apology to Kennedy families over the debacle, and announced that he had asked the state Inspector General's Office to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred at the school.
"What happened to you is wrong," Lewis told students and parents at a board meeting Thursday night. "It is unacceptable. It is shameful and intolerable."
Gang said that the additional five students flagged by the state and investigators have more work to complete before receiving their certificate of completion.
Special education students can get such certificates, rather than diplomas, if they have been identified as having a disability.
Those students are required to participate in an alternate LEAP test assessment, complete at least 12 years of school, meet attendance requirements and follow a curriculum outlined in an IEP, or individualized education program.
Gang said 69 of the students who walked across the stage at a commencement ceremony had in fact not been eligible to graduate.
New Beginnings, the state Department of Education and the Orleans Parish School Board have all said that they are conducting investigations that, as of Thursday, were still continuing.
Last week, Gang said that grades had been changed for at least eight students, and that number could go up when the final results of the investigation are made public.
The grade-fixing allegations surfaced in February after Runell King, a former data director, said he was wrongly fired for alerting New Beginnings leaders that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades for several students. Their actions could have helped more students graduate, thereby improving the school's overall performance score from the state.
The charter organization's former CEO, Michelle Blouin-Williams, also faced allegations that she changed the minutes of a board meeting a year after the fact to make it appear that the board had approved a lucrative bus contract.
Blouin-Williams stepped down May 7 and was replaced earlier this month by Kevin George, the superintendent of the St. John the Baptist Parish school system.
Five other high-ranking administrators at Kennedy have been dismissed, including the former principal, Brian Gibson.
In addition to the grade-fixing allegations, the OPSB announced Thursday that it was investigating an alleged lack of safeguards to prevent staff from altering students' files and records after being placed on notice of possible misconduct, allegations that public records were falsified or otherwise altered, and allegations that contracts were procured in violation of charter board policy.
Lewis said earlier this month that he was considering revoking the New Beginnings network’s contract to operate Kennedy High. His decision is expected later in the summer.
He also said his staff was offering support in summer school classes being offered to the Kennedy seniors who are trying to make up credits in order to graduate before the fall.
"While I cannot turn the clock back in time, the (school) district is committed to doing everything possible to help remedy this situation," Lewis said.