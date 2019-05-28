Officials at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans are withholding transcripts and diplomas from students in this year’s senior graduating class while investigators continue probing allegations of grade-fixing, officials and multiple families said during a contentious meeting Tuesday night.

In a statement read aloud to a room of more than 50 parents, students and alumni, Raphael Gang, president of the board of the New Beginnings Schools Foundation, said the foundation is “pursuing all the implications of that investigation,” which includes “determining whether there are implications for any students in the graduating class of seniors.”

The update came just days after Gang announced that Kennedy High’s principal and four other school administrators “were no longer employees” of the charter network after investigators found “strong evidence of improper conduct” while investigating the allegations of grade inflation “and other issues with student credits.”

Tuesday’s announcement also follows the resignation of New Beginnings Schools Foundation’s CEO, Michelle Blouin-Willams, a veteran educator who had held top administrative jobs with the Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish school systems before being named head of the charter network in 2016.

Blouin-Williams had been suspended with pay on April 1 after the school faced accusations that employees had changed F's to D's and D's to C's on students' records at Kennedy High. She had also been accused of changing the minutes of board meetings to make it appear that the board of directors had approved a nearly $1 million bus contract with the company Scholars First when at least one member says it didn’t.

“We don’t have all the answers yet, and our team is working as fast as possible to get them,” Gang said Tuesday night. “It is our commitment to keep students, families and the community up to date with what we know, when we know it, and also not to speculate or provide any information that we are unsure about.”

One of the fired administrators, former Kennedy High principal Brian Gibson, spoke at the board meeting to say he had been let go without any interview by the investigators.

"This is very unfortunate," Gibson said. "I don't think it's fair that you made a decision without at least talking to us."

Gibson had been suspended while an assistant principal at Landry-Walker High School after a separate cheating scandal there in 2016.

Multiple sources said the other fired New Beginnings employees were two assistant principals, a master teacher and a curriculum facilitator.

The school first came under public fire earlier this year after Runell King, a former data director, said he was wrongfully fired for alerting the board that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades for several students who took an Algebra III class taught by Gloria Love, a teacher who by that point no longer worked at the school.

That was in March. In April, New Beginnings hired investigators with the law firm Adams and Reese to look into those allegations.

The investigators were also instructed to look into allegations that Blouin-Williams altered the minutes of board meetings a year after the fact to make it appear that the board had approved a $1 million school bus contract that did not appear on the original meeting agenda. At least one board member didn't recall approving the deal, WWL-TV first reported.

The contract was with Scholars First, a company that had recently gotten in trouble with state officials for allegedly falsifying insurance documents to secure business with charter schools.

At that point, Blouin-Williams was placed on leave, and the board hired TenSquare, an education consulting firm, to manage the network until a new CEO was found.

On Tuesday, the board named two finalists for the position, Kevin George and Assan Aquil. It did not immediately provide further information about the candidates.

At the meeting, Gang said he didn’t know when the investigation would be complete, only that he and other officials are working as fast as they can.

Anxious parents and students, however, said they had been left in the lurch ten days after the school's graduation ceremony because colleges were asking for sealed transcripts that the school still wasn’t releasing.

“We go for our college orientation on Thursday,” said 18-year-old Semai Allen, a senior who said she had taken Love’s Algebra III class but had earned her grade fairly. “My grade wasn’t changed.”

As they waited in a crowded hallway while the board and its lawyers discussed the investigation in a closed-door meeting, Allen’s mother, Allean Grayson, said it wasn’t fair that records are being withheld from her daughter, who finished high school with a 3.75 GPA and was expected to start classes at The University of Southern Mississippi in August.

“This is supposed to be a joyful time for her,” Grayson said. “I feel like this is more about the adults than the children … this is hindering her.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Orleans Parish School Board, Tania Dall, said that district officials “recognize the frustration students and families are experiencing.”

“We have communicated to the board of the NBSF that they must quickly and accurately assess the extent to which any wrongdoing has impacted graduating seniors and to immediately put a plan in place to support students in meeting any unmet requirements,” Dall said.

Gang said he had not heard about any college refusing a student admission or calling the school to ask for a student’s transcript, but he urged families to call if the withheld documents interfere with students’ acceptances or scholarships.

He said parents and community members would get another update on the investigation by the next board meeting on June 8.

“We want to express our deepest apologies to every family and student at John F. Kennedy High School,” Gang said. “We are frustrated that our students and families have been put in this situation, and we are determined to make it right as soon as possible.”