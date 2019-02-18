St. Tammany Parish parents who have been pushing for the creation of a French immersion program for kindergarten and first-grade students next year have achieved a partial victory — the class will be offered for kindergarten students.
But school officials said they will not offer the program for first-graders.
Anne Ogden, who has been trying to get a French immersion program created for two years, received an email last week from Regina Sanford, assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum and instruction for the parish school system, saying there weren't enough petitions for a first-grade program.
State law requires school systems to establish French- and Spanish-language immersion programs if enough parents petition for it; the law sets a minimum threshold of 25.
In an immersion program, all or much of the teaching in many subjects is conducted in the foreign language so as to let the students grow up bilingual.
Sanford said the number of petitions submitted exceeded the threshold for kindergartners and that the class will be held at Covington Elementary School.
But Sanford said in her email to Ogden that the petitions seeking a first-grade class contained duplicates, which decreased the number below the required 25. "Therefore, a first-grade French immersion program will not be established," she wrote.
Ogden disputes that conclusion. In a response to Sanford, she said there were 25 petitions for the first grade — 22 that were made online and three that were handwritten.
"We rechecked the petitions we served you and by our count, you have 25 first-grade petitions without duplicates," she wrote. "There were 22 who signed the online petition (after accounting for a duplicate) and three additional parents who signed a handwritten copy of the petition that was included in the hard copy box we provided you," she said.
Meredith Mendez, a school system spokeswoman, declined comment on Ogden's response.
Parents had to meet a Jan. 31 deadline to petition for the program, and the school system had a Feb. 15 deadline to decide whether the requirements had been met. The letter confirming the kindergarten program was dated Feb. 13.
Last year, Ogden ended up taking the school system to court after officials set up last-minute hurdles. She was notified seven days before the deadline last year that parents had to fill out a waiver form, something she and her attorney, Charles Branton, argued is not required by state law.
This year, Branton said he asked about waivers, but the school system did not provide the form.
But waiver forms are going out to the parents of kindergarten students who petitioned for the program. The letter Ogden received asks parents to complete the form "to assist us with planning for potential establishment of the program."
The form says parents are committing to the program and that they give up their right to have their child attend their district school, unless they are in the Covington Elementary School district. It also says that the program is contingent on being able to hire a qualified teacher.
The form also says that transportation will not be provided except for students in the Covington Elementary School district.
Last year, Ogden claimed that the waiver form was designed to harass and intimidate parents. Among other things, it stated that there would be a lottery for 25 spots if more than 25 children applied; it also required parents to waive their child's right to attend the school in whose attendance district they lived.
That worried parents who were afraid their child wouldn't be picked in the lottery but then wouldn't be able to attend a nearby school, she said.
Judge Raymond Childress, of 22nd Judicial District Court, ruled in favor of the school system, saying that while onerous, the form was necessary. Ogden appealed his ruling to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.