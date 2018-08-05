Delgado Community College will open the doors next week at its $27.3 million River City campus in West Jefferson, a facility school officials say will help produce the workforce crucial to meeting the needs of industry in south Louisiana.
The two-story, 70,000-square-foot Delgado River City Site and Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center will open Aug. 18 at the Churchill Technology & Business Park south of Bridge City.
The business park already includes the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission's main building and conference center and the Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Avondale.
Although River City's first-year enrollment will be fairly modest at just a few hundred students, Delgado expects it to grow to reach its maximum capacity of 3,000, said Arlanda Williams, Delgado's vice chancellor of workforce development and institutional advancement.
“It’s an exciting time for Delgado and an exciting time for what we’re going to offer to industry,” she said.
The school will offer accredited courses in general education studies such as English, math and biology, as well as vocationally oriented courses such as welding, industrial maintenance, logistics, pipefitting and process instrumentation control.
But Williams said River City, which includes a robotics lab, will also have numerous non-credit courses it will create in conjunction with businesses along the Mississippi River corridor and beyond to provide needed training for workers.
She said she expects the credit and non-credit sides to be about equal in terms of enrollment.
While the general education courses begin in August, the workforce training classes will get underway in September and October. Those courses are highly specialized and don’t follow a traditional semester. That half of the school will be in session every day of the year except Thanksgiving and Christmas, Williams said.
Williams said that, like the Sidney Collier campus that Delgado opened on Louisa Street in New Orleans in 2014, River City aims to fulfill the state’s mission of providing students with skills and training that are in-demand by local employers.
Sidney Collier, for example, offers heating and air-conditioning repair, cosmetology, practical nursing, and residential and commercial electrician courses.
The west bank project, first announced in 2013, was funded through state construction bonds, with Delgado providing a 12 percent match. Construction cost $20 million, plus an additional $7.3 million for the equipment, furnishings and supplies.