Burning eggs in an Algiers apartment led to the arrest of the president of Jefferson Parish's largest teachers union on a marijuana count, court documents show.
New Orleans police were originally called to Jessie Isidore's west bank apartment Thursday about noon after neighbors heard the smoke alarm in the apartment going off. The neighbors notified the apartment manager, who entered with a maintenance person.
Once inside, they found no one at home but eggs were burning on the stove, according to an account of circumstances leading up to the arrest filed in Criminal District Court in New Orleans.
The manager also noticed what appeared to be a marijuana plant on the first floor and another on the second floor. She called police, who found "a three- to four-foot green in color plant sitting inside a large white flower pot and two greenhouse growing lamps in a small room located on the first floor," according to the account.
A second plant, this one 4 to 5 feet tall, was found in a second-floor bedroom.
Isidore was called and came to the apartment, where he was arrested. He was booked and released on $3,000 bail.
He faces a count of distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He could face decades in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if convicted as charged.
Isidore, 33, was elected earlier this year to head the Jefferson Federation of Teachers, the largest teachers union in the state's largest school district. He had won praise from administrators and board members and was a member of a committee studying ways to pass a millage for teacher pay.
Friday, the teachers group released a statement calling Isidore "a young man dedicated to public education." The teachers group said it was "saddened" by the arrest but that it believed "in the presumption of innocence."
Further information would be released Tuesday, the statement said.
Before being selected to lead the Jefferson Federation of Teachers, Isidore taught at Riverdale High School.
Isidore refused to comment on his arrest, and a call to his attorney was not returned.