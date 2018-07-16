Eleven high school seniors — eight from the New Orleans area, two from Lafayette and one from Shreveport — were named Monday as winners of National Merit college scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 a year.

About 7,500 high school seniors are winning National Merit Scholarship awards this year out of more than 15,000 finalists.

The 550 scholarships in the latest release are sponsored by higher education institutions across the country and the winners plan to attend those institutions. Other scholarship winners were announced in April, May and June.

Overall, the New Orleans metro area, including the North Shore, accounts for 49 of the winners statewide. Twenty of this year's winners are from Jesuit High School in New Orleans, the most of any school in the state.

The Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas are contributing 19 and nine winners, respectively.

Here are the New Orleans area scholarship winners named Monday and the high schools they attended:

Cody R. Armand, Northshore High School in Slidell.

Jackson Butterbaugh, Jesuit High School in New Orleans.

Emin I. Kazan, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie.

Bruce Miller, St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie.

Maansi Solanky, St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie.

Wenwen Tang, Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans.

Austin D. Tran, Jesuit High School in New Orleans.

Grace M. Zschiesche, Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans.

Miller lives in Harahan; Kazan, Solanky and Zschiesche live in Metairie; Butterbaugh, Tang, Tran live in New Orleans; and Armand lives in Pearl River.

Kazan, Tang and Tran are all attending Tulane University. Armand, Butterbaugh and Miller are attending Mississippi State, Louisiana State and Texas A&M universities, respectively. Solanky is attending University of Southern California, and Zschiesche is attending University of Alabama.

Here are three other Louisiana National Merit scholarship winners named Monday and the high schools they attended:

Austin T. Daigle, St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette.

Ashlyn G. Driskell, Episcopal School of Acadiana in Broussard.

Caroline Jin, Louisiana School For Math, Science, And The Arts in Natchitoches.

Daigle and Driskell live in Lafayette, while Jin lives in Shreveport. Daigle is attending Texas A&M, Drisell is attending Tulane, while Jin is attending University of Southern California.

The winners are among 1.6 million students who took the PSAT in 2016 when they were juniors. From that field, first semifinalists, then finalists were selected. A committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors decide the scholarship winners based on academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned. They also looked at scores from two standardized tests, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, a student essay and a recommendation written by a high school official.