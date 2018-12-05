The former principal of Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy will have to wait longer to try and get her job back after a hearing on her case was delayed until mid-December.

Ashonta Wyatt, the school's former principal, filed an injunction in Orleans Parish Civil District Court last month saying she was illegally fired because she raised questions about alleged financial mismanagement at the school.

Wyatt also asked a judge to restrict members of the school's governing board from the school grounds and from access to the school's bank accounts. She also wanted the Orleans Parish School Board, which is in the process of revoking the school's charter, to take the reigns immediately.

Civil District Judge Paulette R. Irons denied the request for immediate action, and on Wednesday she delayed the hearing until Dec. 19 because she was required to give more time to board members to be served with a notice to appear in court. Board members didn't show up Wednesday.

"Without service, whatever I do is improper," Irons told Wyatt in open court. "I don't know what the facts are. I have to hear your side and I have to hear their side."

Although board members weren't present in court, they acknowledged they were aware of the legal action in a public statement issued last week.

In the statement, Rev. Charles J. Southall III, the president of Harney's board, denounced Wyatt's claims as "baseless."

“It didn’t take long for us to understand why former Principal Wyatt was no longer employed at two other local schools," Southall said. "It’s disturbing that her anger has led to her petitioning the Orleans Parish Civil District Court."

Meanwhile, revocation proceedings are continuing for the embattled charter organization despite efforts the board made earlier in the week to start negotiating the school's surrender.

The whirlwind of developments concerning the immediate future of the elementary charter school follows a decision by OPSB Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Jr. to revoke Harney's charter in the middle of the current school year, a process that could be finished by January.

The announcement was made after Lewis detailed problems with financial mismanagement, issues providing services to special education students and the schools's failure to comply with both district policies and state law.

Wyatt said in her filing that she was fired after she raised questions about checks she said were issued by the board to non-school employees from the school's accounts.

Lewis has repeatedly called for the board to resign and surrender its charter so the district can start running the school earlier than January.

A meeting regarding OPSB's takeover is scheduled at Harney for Wednesday evening.

The meeting is one of several required as part of Lewis' revocation process, which will also include a presentation to the full board at this month's OPSB meeting.

"I'll be there," Wyatt said of Wednesday's meeting.

