When the state issues its annual report cards grading the quality of Louisiana public schools, alternative schools are often clustered at the bottom of the list.
But thanks to a decision by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, those campuses now have a better shot at getting more favorable evaluations.
The state board on Wednesday adopted a new accountability system for alternative schools, which serve students who have been suspended from or have dropped out of traditional public schools.
This year, those schools will be measured largely on growth scores — or students' progress from one year to the next — rather than on traditional metrics, which rely heavily on state tests and graduation rates. The first round of new grades will be released next fall.
The board's vote came a year after the Louisiana Department of Education found that students attending alternative schools rarely receive the services needed to address the root cause of their departure from other schools.
"The road to achieving an improved model for alternative education services in our state is long," Education Superintendent John White said. "But this report underscores its importance and urgency.”
In the New Orleans area, the change will affect a number of schools in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. They include the New Orleans Youth Study Center, The NET Charter High School, ReNEW Accelerated High School, multiple JCFA campuses, the Westbank Community School and Martyn Alternative School, state officials said.
About 1,000 students attended New Orleans-area alternative schools in 2017, according to state data.
Under the new system, alternative high schools will get performance scores based on three criteria: students' progress, the number of students who get a high school diploma and the number who stay in school.
Alternative elementary and middle schools will get scores based solely on students' progress.
In simulations done by the state Education Department, no alternative schools earned an "A" under the new model, but 63 percent earned a "C" or better.
The changes are part of a larger package of policy revisions designed to raise the bar for both alternative schools and other alternative programs located within traditional schools. There are four such alternative programs in Jefferson Parish, two in St. Tammany Parish and one in Orleans Parish.
In another change, teachers will be required to develop transition plans for students and comprehensive lessons for addressing individual needs, whether they be behavioral or academic. Alternative schools will also be required to provide better professional development for teachers.