Severe weather is once again headed towards New Orleans, enough for local schools to weigh whether it makes sense to stay open Thursday.

St. Tammany Parish public schools decided Wednesday afternoon to close all their schools Thursday due to the potentially foul weather. The school system posted on its Facebook and Twitter accounts that the decision has been made "in close coordination with parish emergency preparedness officials and the National Weather Service."

St. Tammany Parish to close schools Thursday due to severe weather Students in St. Tammany Parish will not have class Thursday, with the decision late Wednesday to cancel classes due to the threat of severe weather.

Southeastern University also canceled classes and activities at all locations for Thursday.

+3 Hail, tornadoes, high winds expected as severe weather rolls in to southeastern Louisiana All of southeastern Louisiana is now under an enhanced risk Thursday for severe weather that could include high winds, hail and some strong to…

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center say there is an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Thursday, most notably high winds and a 10 percent chance of a tornado with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The area under the greatest threat is east of a line from Lake Charles to Monroe, including all of south Louisiana, and eastward into Mississippi and western Alabama.

Humid conditions south of a warm front are expected to help fuel storms expected to roll in as a cold front approaches from the west.

Winds will flow with different speeds and in different directions at various levels of the atmosphere, increasing the chance for severe storms. Some bad weather will be in a squall line, while other thunderstorm cells could form ahead of the squall line, according to the forecasters. There could be tornadoes in both.

+2 State offices close Thursday with threat of severe storms to Louisiana All state offices will be closed Thursday as the threat persists of severe weather, which could include high winds, hail and some strong tornadoes.

Here are all schools that have already changed plans due to the weather threat: