Two schools closed Monday due to a "massive" water leak on Cartier Avenue in Gentilly, according to the Orleans Parish School board and an official at Holy Cross School.
Holy Cross School and John F. Kennedy High school, both on Paris Avenue have low water pressure due to the leak and are closing campus.
It's unclear when the issue will be fixed.
In a release to parents, Holy Cross School Chief School Officer Eric Desormeaux said New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is sending out crews to fix the issue.
"This morning we discovered that our Paris Avenue campus is experiencing an issue with water pressure, due to a massive leak on Cartier Avenue," Desormeaux said in the release.
