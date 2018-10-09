Facing growing complaints that many students are unable to gain admission to public schools near their homes, the Orleans Parish School Board is set to consider tweaking its geographic preference policy to increase seats for students who live within a half-mile of its elementary and middle schools.
Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr., who called a news conference Tuesday to discuss changes in the school system since almost all New Orleans public schools returned to local control on July 1, said the board is likely to pass the measure.
“This is the very beginning of a new system, but the commitment from this board and my administration is that we’re going to continue to hear from our families and implement policies and procedures that are very responsive to each and every one of them,” Lewis said.
The OPSB now oversees 78 public schools, including 75 largely autonomous charter schools.
With increased demand for seats in the schools, only 67 percent of families received their first, second or third school choice this year.
The match rate was the lowest in seven years and caused consternation among many parents concerned about sending their children on long bus rides to schools far across town.
The proposed policy change, scheduled for a board vote Thursday, would change the geographic priority algorithm for OneApp, the computerized enrollment lottery system used to assign seats in most of the city’s public schools based on families' choices and other priorities.
The basic goal of the system is to give families citywide a shot at getting their kids into highly rated schools, not simply the closest school.
Currently, most elementary and middle school students participating in OneApp get some kind of geographic priority. That priority, however, is given to those who live within a school's ZIP code, a much larger area than a single neighborhood.
The geographic preference also applies to only half of the open seats at a given school, so as not to defeat the purpose of school choice and to shut out families in other parts of town who might want to attend.
The preference does not apply to most high schools.
Other priorities, like a preference for siblings of children already in a school, may also trump the geographic one in some circumstances.
Under the proposed changes, 25 percent of all available seats at schools offering a geographic priority would be reserved for students living within a half-mile of the school. Another 25 percent would go to other students living in the same ZIP code.
The OPSB also is considering a policy that would set the earliest bus pick-up time for 6:05 a.m.
Before Hurricane Katrina, most students attended neighborhood schools close to their homes. According to the Cowen Institute for Public Education Initiatives, they traveled an average of 1.9 miles to school in 2004.
This year, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office found that only 46.2 percent of Orleans students live in the same area as their school — despite the fact that about half of the time families' first-choice schools are those within their neighborhood.
If passed, the changes will be in effect for the first round of OneAPP, which begins Nov. 5 for the following school year.
According to the Education Research Alliance, the changes could dramatically impact travel times for students.
The organization conducted a study, published last month by the Urban Institute, that examined data from 17 New Orleans schools for 2015-17 and found that the average trip from a child's neighborhood bus stop to those schools lasted 35 minutes.
Round trip, in other words, a typical student taking the bus to school could spend six hours per week on a school bus.
Worse, about 25 percent of public school students ride the bus every morning for more than 50 minutes, the study found, and some have bus rides lasting as long as an hour and a half.
A small number of those students have to get to their stops by 5 a.m. to catch the ride.
“Of course, one way to reduce commute times would be to give families more desirable school options near their homes, wherever they may live,” said Jon Valant, a research fellow and one of the publication’s authors.