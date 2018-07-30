Anne Ogden, a Covington parent who is suing the St. Tammany Parish School Board over its refusal to provide a French immersion program this coming school year, testified Monday that she first discussed the program with school officials in June 2017.
But when the system ultimately decided, in November, that it was not going to start the program for kindergarten and first-grade students this fall, Ogden turned to a state law that allows parents to petition school systems to create such a program.
Now, 22nd Judicial District Judge Raymond Childress, who heard about four hours of testimony Monday, will have to decide whether to say "oui" or "non" to French immersion this fall.
The case boils down to dueling documents: the petition that Ogden presented at the School Board's Feb. 8 meeting, which her attorney argues met all the requirements of the state law, or the individual applications that the administration required in order to establish whether parents were committed to enrolling their children in the program.
Under the state law adopted in 2013, school systems must create a French immersion program if the parents or guardians of at least 25 students going into either kindergarten or first grade request it in writing by March 1 of the previous school year.
The law requires the parents or guardians to say, in writing, that the students will participate. In order for school systems to fall under the law's requirements, they also must have adequate state funding and a sufficient number of foreign language teachers.
Ogden testified Monday that she presented a petition to the School Board on Feb. 8 that met all the state law requirements, with electronic signatures by the parents of 36 children about to enter kindergarten and 27 going into first grade.
She also submitted a letter from the state Department of Education saying there was appropriate funding available and a letter from CODOFIL, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, confirming that French immersion teachers were available.
David Pittman, the attorney for the school system, asked Ogden how she could authenticate the signatures and questioned where in the document, which he referred to as a spreadsheet, parents had committed to enrolling their children in the program.
Ogden's attorney, Charles Branton, asked Regina Sanford, the assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum, about the decision to require parents to fill out an application.
"From June (2017) to Feb. 9, did you or anyone else tell Ms. Ogden that a specific form was required by the state?" he asked.
Sanford replied that school officials had not been aware until January that parents were going to petition the School Board.
Ogden also testified that she was not told the information she had provided was insufficient until seven days before the March 1 deadline.
"They told me it was my responsibility to get signatures," Ogden said. "I did my best, but I don't work for the School Board."
She testified that the application form required by the board was "clearly intended to harass and intimidate parents" because it required them to waive their children's right to attend another school, including the school the child would otherwise have attended, if they withdrew from the French immersion program.
The school system never said where the immersion program would be offered and the application made that clear, along with the fact that transportation would not be provided for children in the program. Ogden testified that all other French immersion programs in the state do provide transportation.
Another parent, Jeanne Cardick, testified that the location of the French program, and the fact that it wasn't known, was a concern for parents. "This is a big parish," she said.
Ogden also pointed to a statement in the application that said a lottery would be held if more than 25 students applied, something that was further worrying to parents.
Sanford testified that in the end, the threshold was not met, with only 22 parents of incoming kindergarten students signing application forms and only 12 parents of prospective first-graders. Two additional applications for first-graders were rejected because the parents lived in New Orleans.
The school system needed to have firm commitments from the required number of parents because starting the program would require hiring teachers, committing resources and buying instructional materials, Sanford testified.
The program would require two teachers per grade level, she said.