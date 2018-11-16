Three months after taking the helm as president of Loyola University, Tania Tetlow was officially installed Friday as the first woman and first layperson to lead the Jesuit university since its founding in 1912.
In a packed inauguration ceremony, punctuated by speeches from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Tulane University President Michael Fitts, the Harvard-educated lawyer recalled a more intimate moment she recently shared with her daughter Lucy, who is in first grade.
Tetlow was reading a book on the history of Loyola in preparation for her inaugural speech when Lucy leaned over and asked a "startling question," she recalled.
"Mommy, where is your chapter?" the girl said.
That chapter began Friday, in what is seen as a remarkable shift for an institution that until now has been led only by Catholic priests. Tetlow’s appointment makes her the fourth — and, at 47, the youngest — woman to lead one of the 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the country.
"I can see from the students and from my own daughter and stepson, it just changes their ideas of what's possible and what they themselves are capable of," she said. "And that is a thrilling thing to get to do."
As she addressed notable guests and a faculty adorned in black, red, purple and green robes, she didn't linger on her gender.
Nor did she tout her own accomplishments.
Instead, she promised to reinvigorate Loyola by ushering in a new era of creativity as the institution rebounds from years of financial woes and faculty layoffs caused by dips in enrollment.
"We are ready for the future. Because of the precious community we have created and the hardship we have endured, we are ready," Tetlow said. "We have become entrepreneurial."
After attending Tulane and then Harvard Law School, Tetlow returned home to New Orleans to work for the Phelps Dunbar law firm before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office. From there she moved on to Tulane's law school.
She is best known for her advocacy on domestic violence and sexual assault issues during her time at the law school. She spent nearly a decade as the director of Tulane’s Domestic Violence Clinic and helped craft policies for fixing endemic problems in the way the New Orleans Police Department handles sexual assault cases. In 2015, she was hired as Fitts' chief of staff at Tulane.
Despite her years at Tulane, Tetlow has deep ties to Loyola and the Jesuit order. She is the daughter of a former Jesuit priest who left religious life to start a family. Her uncle is also a Jesuit priest.
Before hundreds gathered Friday at Holy Name of Jesus Church on the Loyola campus, Tetlow vowed to find a balance between excellence in education and affordability for students. She said a tenet of Jesuit education is providing an academic experience that appeals to the elite but is accessible to all.
Officials have acknowledged missteps in the past in calculating that balance, especially in providing enough merit-based financial aid to lure high-achieving students — a factor that likely contributed to subsequent troubles.
Over the summer, as the university struggled to plug a longstanding budget deficit, Loyola laid off more than two dozen employees, or about 6 percent of its full-time staff, and temporarily curbed contributions to employees' retirement plans.
Officials had to eradicate a $25 million deficit created in 2013, when 200 fewer freshmen than expected actually enrolled, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars in tuition and fees.
As a result, Loyola turned to layoffs, buyouts and other cost-cutting measures that tarnished its reputation and hurt faculty morale.
But the Uptown institution now has balanced its budget, improved student retention and seen an 11.5 percent increase in student enrollment, with 4,302 students attending compared to 3,858 last year.
Still, Tetlow stressed that the university will have to focus more than ever on its strengths to stay relevant.
Some of those strengths are longstanding and rooted in Jesuit values, like fostering a love of learning and focusing on integrity, hard work and social justice, she said.
In that vein, Tetlow talked about her grandfather, Joseph Tetlow, who in 1928 became the first in his family to go to college — at Loyola University in New Orleans.
"Loyola saw in him more than the speed that would land him in our Hall of Fame for football and track," she said. "They found, and nurtured, a man of great intelligence and integrity."
Tetlow said the university will have to continue to adapt and nourish a kind of creativity students now crave, especially in New Orleans, a place that not only asks you to think outside the box, but to "tear the box apart, use some duct tape and make an elaborate costume."
She vowed to invest in programming that both builds on existing strengths and meets current market demand.
For instance, she will push for more programs like music industry studies, which in 2011 graduated rap artist Gerald "G-Eazy" Gillum and his manager, Matt Bauerschmidt. Last year, G-Eazy was named to Forbes' 30-Under-30 list.
"If New Orleans asks only that you be yourself, Loyola demands that you be the very best version of yourself," Tetlow said. "To practice, over and over. To learn — more knowledge, more context, more tools. As the Jesuits say in Latin, magis."
Festivities for Tetlow began Thursday, when she formally accepted the leadership of a Jesuit apostolate from the provincial of the U.S. Central and Southern Province of the Society of Jesus.
That was followed by "Tetlow Fest," where students gathered on the Peace Quad with a band, played "Tetlow trivia" and handed out jambalaya, mini-tacos, cupcakes and cotton candy.
There, 19-year-old Rochelle Singleton called Tetlow's appointment "historic."
"Having a woman take over a powerful position once only men could hold — it's inspiring," she said.
During Friday's inauguration, more praise poured in, including from other luminaries who have enjoyed firsts in their own right. Among them were Cantrell, the first woman mayor of New Orleans in its 300-year history, and Dr. Norman Francis, the first African-American graduate from Loyola's law school, in 1955, and the first layperson to become president of Xavier University.
Journalist Cokie Roberts spoke about her mother, Lindy Boggs, the first woman elected to Congress from Louisiana, and a mentor to Tetlow.
All the speakers lauded Tetlow for her commitment to public service and advocacy, saying she embodied the true spirit of the university.
As for being "firsts" as women in leadership positions, "We know that we will not be the last," Cantrell said. "And that is the most significant thing about this afternoon."