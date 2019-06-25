The Montreal Protocol is effectively helping protect humans and the environment from harmful UV-rays, according to a review paper published this week by a Loyola University professor.
Finalized in 1987, the Montreal Protocol is a global agreement to protect part of the earth's atmosphere by phasing out substances that deplete the ozone layer. It was the first multinational, environmental agreement ratified by every country in the United Nations.
The lead author of the review paper, published in Nature Sustainability, is Dr. Paul Barnes, a professor in the Department of Environmental Biology at Loyola in New Orleans.
In the paper, Barnes argued that without the Montreal Protocol, ultra-violet radiation would currently be well above what the World Health Organization considers "extreme," and nearly four times more extreme in tropical climates.
The stratosphere, a layer of the atmosphere that lies roughly between 6 to 10 miles above the Earth’s surface, includes what is commonly referred to as the ozone layer, which captures harmful ultra-violet rays from the sun.
Harmful UV rays increase health risks, like skin cancer and cataracts, and affect food and water security by reducing agricultural productivity and disrupting marine ecosystems.
“The Montreal Protocol is proof of how international cooperation can address, alleviate, and in certain cases, eliminate, some of the world’s most pressing environmental problems,” said Barnes in a prepared statement.
Depleting ozone levels are currently contributing to climate change in the Southern Hemisphere, and these changes are seen in the changing intensity of precipitation, drought, and wildfire.
“It is difficult to overstate how critical the Montreal Protocol is to a more sustainable future for all of us,” said Barnes in a statement. “We know that stratospheric ozone depletion… potentially increases the risks for human health all over the globe while also detrimentally affecting aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.”