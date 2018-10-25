Two F-rated Algiers Charter network elementary schools that are facing closure at the end of the school year merged into a single building this week.
The move by William J. Fischer Academy and McDonogh 32 Charter School came more than a month after Orleans Parish School Board officials halted enrollment at the two schools, and about two weeks before state letter grades are due to be released.
In a letter to parents posted on the network’s website, Interim CEO Stuart Gay said the schools will both operate at Fischer for the remainder of the school year.
Fischer is located at L.B. Landry and Semmes avenues, about a mile from the McDonogh 32 campus at De Armas and Belleville streets.
Gay said the schools, though using the same building, would remain independent and keep their principals.
“This decision was made in order to stabilize our classrooms through the 2018-19 school year and to ensure the best academic year possible for our students,” he wrote.
The two charter schools have been rated F by the state Department of Education for two years, meaning they have underperformed on state standardized tests. Fischer was also rated an F in 2015.
Charter schools are publicly funded but privately run. In exchange for the freedom to hire whom they want and set their own curriculum, the schools must meet annual academic and financial goals to stay open.
Both schools’ charter contracts are up for renewal in December. They each must receive a C from the state to be eligible for a new contract under district guidelines. The school district said it wasn’t confident that would happen.
The Algiers Charter network formed in 2005 and worked to quickly open schools after Hurricane Katrina. At its peak, it operated nine schools and was the largest charter group in the city. If both Fischer and McDonogh 32 close, the network would run two schools next year.
“The Orleans Parish School Board will not allow additional seats to be filled at schools that are in danger of losing their charter due to poor academic performance or that have several issues of non-compliance,” spokeswoman Dominique Ellis said in September.
Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said test scores helped drive that decision. They are the largest component in the calculation of a school's letter grade.
“After I receive test scores and have a clear understanding of where that school falls during renewal, it will be a disservice” to allow new students to attend if it is likely to lose its charter, he said this month.
The district did not respond to a request for comment on the move of McDonogh 32.
The charter group’s spokeswoman, Tammi Major, declined to answer questions about its plans.
At an Algiers Charter board meeting in August, minutes show board members requested permission to combine the schools and sought priority enrollment for the students.
A question and answer page on the Algiers Charter website doesn’t explicitly say the schools will be closing, but it does say students will be given a priority status in the city’s centralized school application system, called OneApp, that is reserved for students in closing schools.
That status appears to indicate another charter group won’t be taking over either school.
Algiers Charter’s former CEO, René Lewis-Carter, a longtime principal, jumped ship this summer for a top post in the superintendent’s central office.
