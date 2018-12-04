Two campus police officers at Xavier University have been placed on administrative leave following an incident Monday night in which some students said they were pepper-sprayed on the campus.
Xavier is not naming the two officers or saying whether they are still being paid. A spokeswoman would say only that officials are investigating the incident, which took place at the annual midnight breakfast that is held in advance of final exams.
Students told WWL-TV that cafeteria workers became upset that dishes were left on the tables and called campus police, who prevented the students from leaving, even pepper-spraying and arresting some of them.
Cellphone video footage provided to WWL-TV showed scenes of confusion and students running out of the building’s exits.
School officials held a listening session Tuesday and released a statement assuring students it is committed to their safety.
In the statement, Curtis Wright, Xavier's vice president for student affairs, said the actions of the officers “do not reflect the mission or legacy of this university, and I look forward to working alongside each of you as we move closer to creating a more just and humane society.”