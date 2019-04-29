Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans is the 73rd best high school in the nation and tops in Louisiana, according to 2019 rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies in Metairie finished No. 105 and Lusher Charter School in New Orleans No. 113, according to the review.

Benjamin Franklin was also rated the 15th best charter school in the nation and Lusher No. 28 in the same category.

Follow the links below for the full rankings, or click on each parish for that area's school listings.

More than 17,000 high schools across the country were ranked.

The ratings are based on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

Each category is given a weight, which produces a score on which the ranking is based.

Last year U. S. News reviewed about 2,700 high schools.

"By evaluating more schools than ever before the new edition expands that focus so all communities can see which schools in their area are successfully serving their students –including historically under-served populations," Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News said in a statement.

Within the top 5 percent of ranked schools one third are either charter or magnet schools.

Charter schools are public schools run by non-governmental boards.

They make up 18 percent of the top 5 percent of ranked schools.

Magnet schools account for 15 percent.

Texas has three high schools in the top 20, the most of any state.

